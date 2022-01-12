 Skip to content
(NYPost)   KHAAAAAAN
16
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll save you a NYP click.
Guy was working on his truck. Moth got in his ear.
Dr told him he's was getting lidocaine to numb the area. Dr actually fills the syringe with saline, and fills the guys ear with water, moth backs the f*ck out of that flooding hidey hole, Dr grabs the bug. Fin

Kinda curious as to why they told the guy it was lidocaine. Was it meant to have a psychosomatic effect? Or were they concerned the guy was a junkie and intentionally put the moth in his ear in order to obtain opioid painkillers?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what song did he hear?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank You. I mainly wanted to avoid seeing any pics. Clicked the link and closed the window right da fark away
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's been debugged?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes old memes are all you need.

Fark user image
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't think lidocaine has any particular narcotic effects.  It's definitely not an opioid.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Sometimes old memes are all you need.

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The New York Post reprints an article from The Sun that is literally just a description of a clip that aired on a reality TV show.

I don't think we give these news outlets credit for showing their true and deep devotion to recycling.
 
comrade
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ohhhh. I was walking in the grass in rural Wisconsin when a large insect flew up out of the grass ahead me right at my face. I waved my arms and turned my head only for it to fly right into my ear. I felt it crawl deeper and move around in my ear.

I ran inside and sprayed water in my ear in shower. I no longer felt it crawling around but my hearing felt muffled but I wasn't sure if I drowned it or if I got it out and I just had water in my ear so I drove 45 minutes to the nearest urgent care place.

I had to fill out a bunch of paperwork in the waiting room. The doctor finally saw me and used one of those ear examination things, looked inside, and said "yeah it's gone looks like you got it. Have a good day. Bye". I got the bill a couple of weeks later and declared bankruptcy.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sigh. Just pour some water in there. Critters pretty much always come out.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I'm probably wrong. It very well could be a lidocaine solution, I've just never seen it pulled from a container that way.
Yes, lidocaine is a local anesthetic and has no narcotic attributes. Some folks will superficially injure themselves in order to aquire painkillers.
In this case, I think I over assumed and under thought the gentlemans predicament.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
...junior.
 
Muta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Thanks for the summary.  I nope'd out of the article when the video showed the disclaimer.  I knew it probably wasn't too 'graphic' but I haven't finished my coffee yet.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Earwig go again...
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan (2/8) Movie CLIP - Khan, You Bloodsucker (1982) HD
Youtube e7X01_j_oDA


KIRK
Khan, you bloodsucker, they're finished! You'll have to do your own dirty work now. Do you hear me? Do you?

KHAN
Kirk! Kirk, you are still alive -- my old friend...

KIRK
Still, 'old friend.' You've managed to kill just about everyone else, but like a poor marksman, you keep missing the target.

KHAN (ironic)
Perhaps I no longer need to try.

KIRK (raging)
KHAN!
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From TFA:

A wince-inducing video shows a Texas man having a giant insect pulled out of his ear after the large critter flew into his lug while he was working in his garage.

My basic anatomy book does not identify the part of the body called the 'lug'.
 
