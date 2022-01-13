 Skip to content
(CNN)   Men living alone are at greater risk of inflammation, being a Farker   (cnn.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yes
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Inflammation?
Yeah, darn near every morning.
But it rubs out easily. Just like painting a fence...
Up!... Down!..., Up!... Down!...
Repeat vigorously.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's got to be a dick joke in here somewhere
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a divorced guy who lives alone. Fortunately I don't have that problem.

brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a problem for women, so it doesn't matter.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get back to me when you have to hit it with a rolling pin to feel alive, amateurs.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thanks, Subby.  Now we'll have commercials for prescription Mendickflam in time for the Superbowl.  Ask your doctor if Mendickflam is right for you.
 
Spego
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Side effects of not taking it include floppy dick and the Missus did not appreciate my last bout.

foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

omg bbq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Men living alone also have a greater risk of getting htap and eating nachos with their dog in bed.


/Clove wants nachos.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

the maple kind?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mental Health - Turns out going from having 1 person that you might be able to confide in... to zero - is bad for you.

Women are still allowed to vent and share feelings without judgement.

Go Patriarchy... wait
 
debug
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Inflammation of what?
 
