 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   4PM Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream with Drew, Christine, Rebecca, Dill and Lucky. We've got anarchist clown pies, warhorse ponies, zionist dolphins of doom and Nyquil poached chicken recipes   (twitch.tv) divider line
11
    More: Live, Twitch  
•       •       •

74 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 3:30 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, after last night's spaghetti-that-didn't-happen, I have enough dishes to do.

Let's rock!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Okay, after last night's spaghetti-that-didn't-happen, I have enough dishes to do.

Let's rock!


I've got some extra rigatoni with meat sauce if you're hangry.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I've got some extra rigatoni with meat sauce if you're hangry.


Rigatoni is Twizzlers made of pasta.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
First time on thread- isn't 4 pm Eastern 1 pm West Coast? 12:30 now.
Also, Hi Bathia!
How does this work?
Rules? (like no politics on Caturday)
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skybird659: First time on thread- isn't 4 pm Eastern 1 pm West Coast? 12:30 now.


Correct


How does this work?
Rules? (like no politics on Caturday)

You click the link and watch.  You may need to create a Twitch account to post in the chat stream.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are anarchist clown pies whipped up public instead of whipped cream?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It also saves the video for later if you don't catch it live
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: skybird659: First time on thread- isn't 4 pm Eastern 1 pm West Coast? 12:30 now.

Correct


How does this work?
Rules? (like no politics on Caturday)

You click the link and watch.  You may need to create a Twitch account to post in the chat stream.


Thanks!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Drew: It also saves the video for later if you don't catch it live


Also thanks!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skybird659: First time on thread- isn't 4 pm Eastern 1 pm West Coast? 12:30 now.
Also, Hi Bathia!
How does this work?
Rules? (like no politics on Caturday)


While not absolutely forbidden, we tend to avoid politics on the livestream. If you don't have one already, then you do need a Twitch account in order to post comments in the chat function. Drew and his co-hosts will be visible on the screen too. .

Correct on the start time for Pacific timezone.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: skybird659: First time on thread- isn't 4 pm Eastern 1 pm West Coast? 12:30 now.
Also, Hi Bathia!
How does this work?
Rules? (like no politics on Caturday)

While not absolutely forbidden, we tend to avoid politics on the livestream. If you don't have one already, then you do need a Twitch account in order to post comments in the chat function. Drew and his co-hosts will be visible on the screen too. .

Correct on the start time for Pacific timezone.


Thank you! Good to know!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.