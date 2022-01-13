 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Architects pushing to build a 52-story building with only one staircase, fire hazard be damned   (theguardian.com) divider line
53
    More: Fail, Building, City of London, Safety codes, Construction, Stairway, Real estate, Building engineering, single fire escape  
•       •       •

1482 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can't rent staircase space.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are for rich people and they don't burn like the poors. They're much more civilized about that whole thing.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this story the other day from a different author:

https://slate.com/business/2021/12/st​a​ircases-floor-plan-twitter-housing-apa​rtments.html
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It features only a single staircase, which is allowed underbuilding regulations if the strategy in a fire is to tell residents to stay put in their homes, and fu*king burn to death.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: You can't rent staircase space.


Well you *can*. Just gotta do it under the table. But who can afford them?  It's London, the prices on a third floor landing walk up are insane.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Generation_D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every damn idiot in the world that thinks they want to "disrupt" something apparently has moved to Seattle lately. Including more than enough Urbanists, Architects and would-be Big Thinkers.

America / World: as if Microsoft, Amazon and SBUX weren't enough warning, please stop taking ideas that originated in Seattle seriously.

People here think they are all genius tier original thinkers, but all they are really is walking talking tweeting examples of the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

Also, it's considered gauche here to tell someone to their face their idea sucks. Or hasn't been tested right. Its a city built by the philosophy of software developers- rush it to market and let the user find the problems later.

Maybe good for software and entrepreneurship... but is that good for a 50 story highrise?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just mandate emergency wingsuits in every apartment, and then you don't need the extra staircases.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the elevators will work just fine.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Above a certain height the designers can add as many staircases as they like, people still wouldn't be able to evacuate quickly. With that being the reality, it makes sense to focus on methods of putting out any fires, instead of just evacuation.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let health safety and welfare get in the way of more rentable area yield!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: [Fark user image image 850x1275]


I loved that movie as a kid. It is basically RMS Titanic, as a building. Imagine a problem, then make it worse. Now add some billionaire developers and their hubris.

That is how the world will end.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subbydoesn't care a tinker's cuss for the struggling artist, you EXCREMENT.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Just mandate emergency wingsuits in every apartment, and then you don't need the extra staircases.


Screw that! A slide that wraps around the building! Just stick a couple entries to it on each floor and you're good to go.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the case of an emergency, each condo has a punter which condo owners can climb onto the back of, then jump out the window so that the punter hits the ground first.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Cheron: [Fark user image image 850x1275]

I loved that movie as a kid. It is basically RMS Titanic, as a building. Imagine a problem, then make it worse. Now add some billionaire developers and their hubris.

That is how the world will end.


I take it you've seen Don't Look Up
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: I read this story the other day from a different author:

https://slate.com/business/2021/12/sta​ircases-floor-plan-twitter-housing-apa​rtments.html


Thanks for the extra take. Having read it: that article mentions the single stair 'innovation' as something to consider for midrise buildings. That's 4 to 11 floors. These maniacs plan to use that in a 51 floor building. That's just insane. One problem and you're trapped.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't sound like a good idea, but then nobody appointed me Risk Assessor for The Rich and Shameless.

Sometimes you people are worse than a retirement home pearl clutching sewing circle.
 
RocketRod
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cue the Python bit.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skinink: In the case of an emergency, each condo has a punter which condo owners can climb onto the back of, then jump out the window so that the punter hits the ground first.


Wait wait... is that sarcasm? If not, you're on to a brilliant idea.

In case of emergency, the lower floors' sprinkler system will dispense vast quantities of cheap beer. The pool of free beer will attract a vast swarming crowd of chavs, which will serve as an ablative cushion for those jumping to safety from the upper floors. You just have to organise the elite tenants so they don't all try to save themselves first and jump en masse, overwhelming the squish capacity of the system and endangering chav and upper-class twit alike.

You know what? I'm not really seeing a downside here.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's a photo of it in the article.  Sometimes I RTFA, okay?   Looks like it's pretty developed.  I mean, past the 'gotta add another stairway.

I'm thinking those emergency airplane slides.   If there's a fire, you pull this lever and a 52 story slide 'should' inflate.   You'll safely slide halfway across town.   If it doesn't inflate, there's a manual inflation device located you-know-where.

airplane!autopilot.jpg
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Could the put in a slide instead?  That has a smaller footprint and would be fun.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Valter: I read this story the other day from a different author:

https://slate.com/business/2021/12/sta​ircases-floor-plan-twitter-housing-apa​rtments.html


Interesting. They do have a point that it does become restrictive for floorplans especially for buildings with only a few units on each floor. Though the building in this article seems way different
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RocketRod: Cue the Python bit.


The Ministry For Levelling Up is already a parody worthy of Python.  In some cases, for every pound spent on infrastructure and maintenance in the UK there are nine spent on London.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
City planner Sir Mystico encourages the public to trust and believe in the safety of these new buildings.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Pick13
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just install a long Fireman's pole at the top
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Architect mainly designs slaughterhouses
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: There's a photo of it in the article.  Sometimes I RTFA, okay?   Looks like it's pretty developed.  I mean, past the 'gotta add another stairway.


I'm thinking those emergency airplane slides.   If there's a fire, you pull this lever and a 52 story slide 'should' inflate.   You'll safely slide halfway across town.   If it doesn't inflate, there's a manual inflation device located you-know-where.

airplane!autopilot.jpg

not a bad idea, but I believe it is spelled Otto Pilot.
/Yes I'm serious
//stop calling me Shirley
/// ;)
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Above a certain height the designers can add as many staircases as they like, people still wouldn't be able to evacuate quickly. With that being the reality, it makes sense to focus on methods of putting out any fires, instead of just evacuation.


Each of the towers in our complex in Hong Kong had open-air refuge floors (27 and 50). They became part of the building code in the 90s.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Could the put in a slide instead?  That has a smaller footprint and would be fun.


This one looks like a good plan:
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
if the strategy in a fire is to tell residents to stay put in their homes.

and that just so happens to be one of the reasons so many died in the Grenfell fire
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just torch it a week before it opens
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 400x310]


That sketch will never not be funny.
 
eKonk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember Yertle the Turtle?  Just do that, but in reverse - each floor from the ground up to the penthouse has a side doorway that opens up in a perfectly vertical line.  If everyone steps out at the same time, they end up in a perfect stack. Then just climb down, starting with the top, and be polite about it (please avoid stepping on poor Mack's head).  I can't see anything going wrong with this.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zenith: if the strategy in a fire is to tell residents to stay put in their homes.

and that just so happens to be one of the reasons so many died in the Grenfell fire


That only failed because the fireproof cladding actually wasn't, because the builder cut corners, because there wasn't much potential margin, because it was housing for poors.

This project is for *rich* people.

Besides if the elites are functionally exempt from rules for taxes and insider trading, why not also those governing oxygen exchange, combustion, and momentum?  Rules are for little people.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RocketRod: Cue the Python bit.


The Architect Sketch - Monty Python
Youtube QfArEGCm7yM
 
rcw00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eravior: Madman drummers bummers: Just mandate emergency wingsuits in every apartment, and then you don't need the extra staircases.

Screw that! A slide that wraps around the building! Just stick a couple entries to it on each floor and you're good to go.


They already have that in England. It's called a Helter Skelter.
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skinink: In the case of an emergency, each condo has a punter which condo owners can climb onto the back of, then jump out the window so that the punter hits the ground first.


What the hell is a punter in your world?

/in my world it's someone placing bets, or a customer (usually for something slightly dodgy)
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Only one staircase?"

"Yes."

"Well...okay.  but the staircase has to utilize at least half of each floor's space the building."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bloody Freemasons
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Relax, they'll have sprinklers installed.
After all, it's not like a building would have any reason to evacuate apart from a fire.
 
thornhill
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA:

But fire safety experts warn it is inadequate because design features meant to keep people safe in their flats might fail, triggering an evacuation while firefighters are trying to use the same stairs in the opposite direction. The tower is being developed by Ballymore, and residents of another of the company's nearby apartment complexes, New Providence Wharf (NPW), have also raised concerns about the design.

Two stair cases only mitigates that problem, not solves it, because it's not like the firefighters will use one staircase and the residents will use the other. It also seems like a single staircase that's wide enough to accommodate traffic in both directions can solve for this.

Smoke clogged corridors at NPW during a serious fire in May, which injured three people. The London fire brigade discovered ventilation systems, the firefighter lift and door holders didn't perform as expected.

Well this isn't a problem with one vs two stair cases, but a problem with inadequate design, testing, and inspection.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: These are for rich people and they don't burn like the poors. They're much more civilized about that whole thing.


The Towering Inferno was not a documentary.

/Susan Flannery.... mmmmmm
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It features only a single staircase, which is allowed under building regulations if the strategy in a fire is to tell residents to stay put in their homes

I assume the next part of that strategy is that everyone out of ladder reach is gonna die?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cheron: [Fark user image 850x1275]


Well, if you're going there....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If it's for the wealthy to live in, I don't see a problem.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.