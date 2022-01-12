 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Maui Now)   With over 2000 people aboard, cruise ship is the first to disembark passengers in Maui in over 22 months. Pay no attention to their undisclosed number of positive Covid tests and religious exemptions to their vaccine policy   (mauinow.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, Pacific, Ship, Port, Cruise ship, Passenger ship, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Grand Princess cruise ship  
•       •       •

188 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 8:25 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
a couple times people have told me about their cruise trips.  it sounds like they had a good time but i've always thought it wasn't really for me.

i'm more convinced of that than ever now.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Haole crap.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
99-100% vaccination rate is far better than the regular public.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Blow up the ship and lock them up.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby still thinks vaccination status has fark-all to do with transmission-ability?  You're either sick or you're not sick, subs. Your jabs are for you, they don't do anything for the rest of us.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.