 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Omaha World Herald)   Not news: woman sends her kid to their room. News: her kid attacks her sending her to the hospital. Fark: her kid is a cat   (omaha.com) divider line
4
    More: Weird, Cat, 52-year-old woman, man's wife, cats, police report, Wife, Felidae, woman  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 3:25 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
xanderak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No paywall:
https://theindependent.com/lifestyles​/​pets/cat-enraged-after-scolding-attack​s-omaha-woman/article_5314eb66-4745-59​ea-9026-e9fe21a96a51.html
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fusionmovement.orgView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've had some aggressive kittys.  More than one got it into his head that he was going to try to establish dominance in the household.  She probably allowed it.  Big mistake.

One was so aggressive he just wouldn't calm down and let it rest once he got wound up.  The ONLY thing I found that would work was holding him by the scruff of the neck under a cold shower until he was soaked.  (And then leaving him in the darkened bathroom with a pile of warm fluffy towels... I'm not inhumane.)  He'd be all sweet and cuddly for a week or two after one of those treatments, until the testosterone got him all hinky again.

Had to castrate that one early, at 8 or 9 months old.  And even after that, he was the alpha of the neighborhood for over a decade.  (I think the spike-studded collar I bought him helped, there...)

He was one Bad.  Ass.  Cat.

/was gonna name him Snark
//he got upgraded to Boojum
///RIP, Boo
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Her cat is her cat, not her kid.

I don't care how much you love your cat, it is no more your child than your sofa is.

Weirdos.

/ now, we're we talking dogs....
/ as opposed to us being talking dogs
/ which would be weirder
/ 4th slashie for the ocd
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.