(Bring Me the News)   Minnesota shooting prompted by dispute over grill. No, not that kind of grill   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
11
posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 6:35 AM



11 Comments     (+0 »)
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hardwood lump charcoal 4 life
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JessieL: Hardwood lump charcoal 4 life


Propane, taste the meat not the heat.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's actually the kind of grill I assumed...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know who *else* killed people and took their gold teeth?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To be fair, if someone points a gun at you and says "if you come any closer, I'll shoot you." And you go closer and get shot, that's kinda on you.
 
Dumahim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Turns out that was the grill I was expecting.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: JessieL: Hardwood lump charcoal 4 life

Propane, taste the meat not the heat.


Hank Hill approved messaging detected.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know if I had a dental grill, I would store it on the floor next to my bed while I slept.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A gold grill?  Seems much too sophisticated and citified for the Coon Rapids we know and love.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did they ever locate the grill?
 
jackshaft77
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrinfoguy: Did they ever locate the grill?


"Around 10 a.m., Thurman came over and the adult woman told investigators she purchased some marijuana from him."

No but I have a guess.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

