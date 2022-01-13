 Skip to content
 
Washington State wildlife manager accused of poaching
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the area out there around Eastern WA.  That whole strip from the Canadian border on down through Washington, Oregon, and Nevada is so remote and beautiful.

Sure it's packed to the tits with nazis, racists, militias, and tfg flags but still worth it.

Few things are as magical as camping out under the stars in the Alvord Desert with a head full of mushrooms.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoenes told the newspaper this week that he reported the incident immediately after realizing he made "the mistake" and said he couldn't comment further because of the court case.

Translation: Somebody saw him.

shouldinothavedonethat.jpg
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shot a horse.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
omg bbq:

Few things are as magical as camping out under the stars in the Alvord Desert with a head full of mushrooms.

You know. Who else has a head that looks like a mushroom.

/sorry
 
austerity101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
F*ck your site for putting an accessibility menu on top of the ad closer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I like the area out there around Eastern WA.  That whole strip from the Canadian border on down through Washington, Oregon, and Nevada is so remote and beautiful.

Sure it's packed to the tits with nazis, racists, militias, and tfg flags but still worth it.


There seems to be an inverse relationship in this country between the beauty of the landscape and the people who inhabit it.

/I'm talking inner beauty here.
//mostly.
 
