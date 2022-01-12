 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Getting shot by a prius driver is like a hunter getting plugged by a deer   (twitter.com) divider line
49
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mad max, dumpy road.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Live by the sword, die by the sword.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apparently it wasn't the first time he got in trouble for brandishing a gun at the intersection in question.  But, I guess it's a tragedy or whatever.
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It sounds like the Prius driver felt threatened and stood his ground.

I was also under the impression that Prius drivers are limp-wristed soy boys and if you get too close, teh ghey will infect you.
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not fair. Y'all aren't supposed to shoot back
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Would it be too much to ask that it was the Prius driver that won the raffle?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excuse me:
BWAHAHHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHHAHAHAAAAA​AAAAAAAA!!!

Carry on.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I drive a Prius, not that exciting, but it does what it says on the box,

I don't carry tho, even though I have a CCL
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

little big man: Would it be too much to ask that it was the Prius driver that won the raffle?

[Fark user image image 566x610]


I need to enter that contest, that is a cool gun
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good shoot
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When they tell you who they are, believe them.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: I drive a Prius, not that exciting, but it does what it says on the box,

I don't carry tho, even though I have a CCL


I drive an old Kia.  If would happily upgrade to a Prius if I could afford it.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: baka-san: I drive a Prius, not that exciting, but it does what it says on the box,

I don't carry tho, even though I have a CCL

I drive an old Kia.  If would happily upgrade to a Prius if I could afford it.


My Prius is a 2012 w/270k obit, original battery
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd feel bad for his wife but after her response I hope the Prius owner sues for damages
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: [Fark user image 769x202]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live by the herp, die by the DERP.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: mrshowrules: baka-san: I drive a Prius, not that exciting, but it does what it says on the box,

I don't carry tho, even though I have a CCL

I drive an old Kia.  If would happily upgrade to a Prius if I could afford it.

My Prius is a 2012 w/270k obit, original battery


THAT is some solid battery discipline. Bravo.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
First time a BMW driver sent a signal and he was killed.
That's why they never do it.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrs. Snipes: It sounds like the Prius driver felt threatened and stood his ground.

I was also under the impression that Prius drivers are limp-wristed soy boys and if you get too close, teh ghey will infect you.


They are. But the gun nuts have convinced them that they have to arm in self defence. So how many GOP/NRA enthusiasts have to be gunned down before the gun nuts realize they might have shot themselves in the foot?
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kubo: Live by the herp, die by the DERP.

[i.gifer.com image 276x244] [View Full Size image _x_]


I could watch this all day.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: [Fark user image 769x202]


He was sentenced to probation, community service and anger management classes.

Obviously efficacious
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
peopleofwalmart.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: [peopleofwalmart.com image 640x853]


Jesus
Either keep all the wheel covers, or ditch them
 
full8me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm just upset the meat is ruined.  All full of rage and adrenaline.
 
WalkingCarpet [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I leased a Prius for three years and it was awesome how little I had to fill up my tank.

I never shot anyone though.

/got nothin
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mjjt: Mrs. Snipes: It sounds like the Prius driver felt threatened and stood his ground.

I was also under the impression that Prius drivers are limp-wristed soy boys and if you get too close, teh ghey will infect you.

They are. But the gun nuts have convinced them that they have to arm in self defence. So how many GOP/NRA enthusiasts have to be gunned down before the gun nuts realize they might have shot themselves in the foot?


Yes.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

covfefe: mrshowrules: [Fark user image 769x202]

[c.tenor.com image 220x205]


The only thing missing from that is Pez flying out of her head.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Prius driver had a gun, that he didn't bother to use even with the other ahole ramming his car and trying to continue pushing it? Maybe he didn't realize right away that the ahole was attacking him with the car, assuming it was an accidental crash. Otherwise, he showed amazing restraint before finally being forced to kill the worthless piece of trash.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hugadarn: Mad max, dumpy road.


I'm not opposed to treating the entirety of MAGAmerica like the mad max wasteland.  Huck f*cking signs on the highways when you get to the edge warning you that you risk life and limb by entering.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: [Fark user image 200x200]


Found Matty's alt.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrs. Snipes: It sounds like the Prius driver felt threatened and stood his ground.

I was also under the impression that Prius drivers are limp-wristed soy boys and if you get too close, teh ghey will infect you.


And yet here we are. With one putting rounds center mass into this Real American™
 
olorin604
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mjjt: mrshowrules: [Fark user image 769x202]

He was sentenced to probation, community service and anger management classes.

Obviously efficacious


But for some reason he won't ever be the face of why we need to be "tough on crime"
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Prius? Assault and battery?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby, I don't envy the anguish you must have had choosing between the "Hero" and :Florida" tags.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hugadarn: Apparently it wasn't the first time he got in trouble for brandishing a gun at the intersection in question.  But, I guess it's a tragedy or whatever.


It is, that Prius driver's premiums are probably gonna go up through no fault of his, and his car will never be the same.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Poor bastard's no longer angry, so he's got that for him.

Still, what a senseless, stupid death.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When someone uses "prius driver" as a derogatory phrase, I always imagine they use the words "liberal" "antifa" and "cuck" frequently and non-ironically as well.
 
chewd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cons love to assume that just because we're for responsible gun control measures, that means we dont own any guns.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
 Spiro Agnew.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kubo: Live by the herp, die by the DERP.

[i.gifer.com image 276x244] [View Full Size image _x_]


whoa... that's a good way to get an attempted murder charge
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kbronsito: The Prius driver had a gun, that he didn't bother to use even with the other ahole ramming his car and trying to continue pushing it? Maybe he didn't realize right away that the ahole was attacking him with the car, assuming it was an accidental crash. Otherwise, he showed amazing restraint before finally being forced to kill the worthless piece of trash.


Maybe like a reasonable person he was terrified at the thought of killing another person and realized that his car is just a farking thing and not worth taking a life over.

I was a marine, I own several guns, I love to shoot. I will also give you everything in my house if I can exit through the back and not kill you. There is nothing in my house that is not alive that is worth killing a person, no matter how worthless they are over.  I don't need those nightmares and I don't need to think "I killed a person here" whenever I walk in.

If that person starts shouting at me and I have a gun on hand (very unlikely as they are locked away) I will shoot back as I'm trying to get away.

People who have never seen dead bodies, smelled the burning ones, or searched for pieces of remains are all super eager to shoot over stuff as dumb as a $500 TV.  It's not like a video game.
 
WalkingCarpet [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ISO15693: When someone uses "prius driver" as a derogatory phrase, I always imagine they use the words "liberal" "antifa" and "cuck" frequently and non-ironically as well.


https://www.theonion.com/follow-that-​p​rius-1819584162

Follow That Prius!

Quick, we haven't a moment to spare! He's already an entire public green space ahead of us. Right, sorry-he or she. There...that's him or her right there. That seafoam green car carefully signaling for a turn onto Maple Terrace Drive from Oak Lawn Boulevard. Yes, the one behind the new Beetle. Follow that Prius!

Good! Maintain about a three-Prius distance. We don't want to spook him. If we do, we'll be stuck driving around Greenwich Heights all day looking for that user-friendly gas/electric hybrid. Easy here. Don't get in his blind spot-he's certain to carefully check it before progressing through this intersection. He's turning right on red! Ah. Okay. Good thing he came to a full stop before continuing. We might've lost him. Wait a minute...

In the Starbucks drive-thru! See, I told you. I don't care if that car is capable of delivering an impressive 60 miles per gallon in city driving, the driver is bound to stop for a half-caf, mocha soy latté sometime.

What the...? Clever. Clever indeed! You breezed right through the drive-thru without stopping, huh? I knew you were slippery, but I didn't guess you had the guts to be impolite. Well, at least we know that he's spotted us.

Yes, it's a man. I can tell by that lacrosse emblem on the back of the car. It's just above the endangered-species license plate, to the right of the anti-Bush bumper sticker.

Now, watch this. I've seen it before. He's going to slip behind that carefully arranged display of Pier One imported craft baskets and then do a three-point turn in one of the REI handicapped spots.

Told you. Now just stop here for a minute. Patience...patience... Cut him off in front of the Bed Bath & Beyond! Come on! Go, go, go! Can't this stupid Insight move any faster? If he gets out of the car and makes it into their vast selection of high-quality bed linens, bath accessories, and kitchen textiles, we'll never find him!

Careful! Right now he thinks he's lost us, so don't squeal your low-rolling-resistance tires. Look at the little devil, zipping past the soccer fields at the magnet high school. He's really pushing that ultra-low-emissions 1.5L, four-cylinder engine, that's for sure.

He's merging onto Falls Woods Road toward Martin Luther King Jr. Park! Don't lose him behind all these SUVs. Just do your best.

Look at him, slinking down into the collar of his L.L. Bean Merino Wool "Blue Jean" sweater. He's about to wet his wide-wale corduroys. You'd better be scared, pal. Yeah, this guy's guilty. Granted, we all feel a deep sense of guilt for having grown up with undue privilege, but it goes deeper than that with him. Yeah, citizen, I've got your number. You've been thinking globally with that Prius, it's true. But you've been acting a little naughty locally, haven't you?

Wait just a minute... He's driving right past the university campus? Give me the map! No, not the guide to the best local ethnic restaurants, the city map! Get on his impact-absorbing, eco-friendly, biodegradable rear bumper-now! Damn, he's using the high-occupancy vehicle lane! He's risking the fine!

Where is he? Where the...? Damn it. The recycling center. That bastard. Just look at all the seafoam green Priuses in this parking lot! It'll take all day to check them all. Well, start rounding up the drivers. You've seen the fun part of the job, kid, but here comes the not-so-glamorous part. We're in for a long night of politely questioning the upwardly mobile and socially responsible.

And to think that at one point we were close enough to hear the Putumayo world-music CD playing on his stereo. Damn it.
 
omg bbq
‘’ less than a minute ago  

omg bbq: kbronsito: The Prius driver had a gun, that he didn't bother to use even with the other ahole ramming his car and trying to continue pushing it? Maybe he didn't realize right away that the ahole was attacking him with the car, assuming it was an accidental crash. Otherwise, he showed amazing restraint before finally being forced to kill the worthless piece of trash.

Maybe like a reasonable person he was terrified at the thought of killing another person and realized that his car is just a farking thing and not worth taking a life over.

I was a marine, I own several guns, I love to shoot. I will also give you everything in my house if I can exit through the back and not kill you. There is nothing in my house that is not alive that is worth killing a person, no matter how worthless they are over.  I don't need those nightmares and I don't need to think "I killed a person here" whenever I walk in.

If that person starts shouting at me and I have a gun on hand (very unlikely as they are locked away) I will shoot back as I'm trying to get away.

People who have never seen dead bodies, smelled the burning ones, or searched for pieces of remains are all super eager to shoot over stuff as dumb as a $500 TV.  It's not like a video game.


*shooting at me. Not shouting. You can shout at me all you want and I promise not to shoot you.
 
