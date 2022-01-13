 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Quebec's ID-10T tax program already working   (cnn.com) divider line
Siskabush
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Finally a great idea to come out of Quebec
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We'll be doing this in the U.S. in no time.
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: We'll be doing this in the U.S. in no time.


It will be private insurance companies doing it, not the government.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Most people who aren't vaccinated aren't hardcore crazy dumbasses with (insane) convictions - that's 1-2% of the population, as seen when vaccine mandates get imposed and 20-40% cry that they'll quit but only 1-2% actually do.

Most of the unvaccinated (in areas where anyone can get vaccinated for free) are just stupid and lazy, and all you have to do is put the screws on and they'll get their vaccinations.  This is working as it should, and should be imposed everywhere.  There's no need to coddle these f#$%wits any more - they're hurting everyone.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do you all take political prisoners?
 
