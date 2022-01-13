 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Caption these Tower of London visitors   (pbs.twimg.com) divider line
14
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 1:01 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"You've got to see the Crown Jewels exhibit. The critics are raven about it!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those Beefeater hats make excellent targets!
 
Octafrye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's like a macaroni sandwich!  With lots of beef!"
"Hey, wanna trade?"

/get off my lawn
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Oy, they called us a bloody murder!"
 
Porks_and_Recreation
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Look at the size of the pecker on AFKA Prince Andrew!"
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And so I tells him, "No, no Boris, your hair looks GREAT! Go with it, it makes you look smart," and the wanker believed me!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OI, ALL ENNUH-ONE'S TAWKIN' BOU' IZZAT FOCKIN' CORVID-19 BOLLOCKS. YOU WON' CATCH ME WEA-IN' NO FOCKIN' MASK, COR. AWL A FOCKIN' CUN-SPEAH-SEE, INNIT?
 
tothekor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Nevermore?"
"Nevermore."

Now with voting enabled.
 
MyPoolLeaks [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Kitty Kat, Kitty Kat, you're not coming in."
 
Cheron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It would be a shame if we flew away, now more peanut butter and sunflower seeds.

/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ravens​_o​f_the_Tower_of_London
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Right, what's all this, then?
 
special20
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Hey, why's that old lady calling you Meghan?"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Visitors!? We live here! farking tourists."
 
Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.