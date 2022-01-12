 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Fark cancer and fark this crappy insurance plan   (wsbtv.com) divider line
32
    More: Sad, Liver, Emory University, Cancer, Emory University School of Medicine, Erika Gidituri, health insurance, Hospital, ESTBy Justin Gray  
•       •       •

538 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 9:43 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This should have been made clear at the beginning.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The insurance company knew this from the beginning, bank on it.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x318]

The insurance company knew this from the beginning, bank on it.


Absolutely.  Can you imagine how much money this saved them?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is a f*cking crime that the richest nation on the goddamn planet doesn't have basic social services or decent cell service.  It's an outrage that anyone has to pay for medical or that anything like this shiat could ever happen, at all.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It is a f*cking crime that the richest nation on the goddamn planet doesn't have basic social services or decent cell service.  It's an outrage that anyone has to pay for medical or that anything like this shiat could ever happen, at all.


This.

I sure hope she gets help, but she, nor anyone in this country, should have to beg for charity for lifesaving medical attention.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Benevolent Misanthrope: It is a f*cking crime that the richest nation on the goddamn planet doesn't have basic social services or decent cell service.  It's an outrage that anyone has to pay for medical or that anything like this shiat could ever happen, at all.

This.

I sure hope she gets help, but she, nor anyone in this country, should have to beg for charity for lifesaving medical attention.


It's farking inhumane. No wonder this country is so angry, so stupid. We could get shot anywhere at any time, and will worry more about the cost of treatment than dying.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smock Pot: thatguyoverthere70: Benevolent Misanthrope: It is a f*cking crime that the richest nation on the goddamn planet doesn't have basic social services or decent cell service.  It's an outrage that anyone has to pay for medical or that anything like this shiat could ever happen, at all.

This.

I sure hope she gets help, but she, nor anyone in this country, should have to beg for charity for lifesaving medical attention.

It's farking inhumane. No wonder this country is so angry, so stupid. We could get shot anywhere at any time, and will worry more about the cost of treatment than dying.


When I lived in Canada, people couldn't believe it when I told them what they had heard was true - people go bankrupt over medical bills.  They also were flabbergasted when I told them that if you can't pay your taxes on April 15, they start charging you outrageous amounts of interest, and people kill themselves over not being able to pay the back taxes and mounting millions in fines and fees.  It was absolutely unfathomable to them.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have you considered marrying a Canadian?

A hot, sexy Canadian?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just sad. :(

Benevolent Misanthrope: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x318]

The insurance company knew this from the beginning, bank on it.

Absolutely.  Can you imagine how much money this saved them?


Several hundred thousand dollars.

I wonder if that insurance company covers hospital treatment for COVID-19 patients.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It is a f*cking crime that the richest nation on the goddamn planet doesn't have basic social services or decent cell service.  It's an outrage that anyone has to pay for medical or that anything like this shiat could ever happen, at all.


Truth. It sickens me to see people living in the richest nation on earth who have to open up Gofundme accounts to pay medical bills.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's absolutely outrageous.  Her husband's employer is based in Texas. I'm kind of surprised they didn't tell her she had to go to a Texas hospital.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Truly this is awful but the alternative is to tax the wealthy for Medicare for All and we can't have that.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Insurance companies are what happens when we try to find useful employment for people too cowardly to kill you themselves.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm willing to bet I could reach and get rid of at least 2 or 3 of the insurance companies top execs before I died or the cops got me.

It will start happening sooner or later.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I was told that I was medically cleared for transplant, but not financially," Gidituri said.

The rest of the world reads that and is in shock.
In America it's just another day.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Owners and investors can profit or this woman can die. It's a good system when the people who stand to profit get to make the decision.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gaslight: Have you considered marrying a Canadian?


A hot, sexy Canadian?

I mean...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, yes I have.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that 2nd amendment nuts don't bother to [redacted] at *waves hand*
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks, Republicans. (And at least a few corrupted Democrats, I imagine.)
 
soupafi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there hasn't been a mass shooting of a distraught family member at one of these insurance companies.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x318]

The insurance company knew this from the beginning, bank on it.

Absolutely.  Can you imagine how much money this saved them?


Dudebro, you think the employee reviewing claims is actually ordering and reviewing medical records to try to determine future claims? No way. This is of course a shiatty insurance company, but nothing was planned, the conspiracy has no head.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The problem here is not the insurance company, because there isn't one involved. It's one of those awful self insured plans clearly with no-reinsurance.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k


"I am in favor of some version of carefully designed universal health coverage. And I will own all the things about it that are difficult, including the fact that, politically, it would be incredibly hard to get passed. But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system.

One in which, when Americans get sick, they can find themselves comparison shopping with a burst appendix, flipping a coin between lifesaving medications, and praying they can come up with a catchy enough hashtag to cover their care."
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: The problem here is not the insurance company, because there isn't one involved. It's one of those awful self insured plans clearly with no-reinsurance.


The problem is diehard Capitalism and the existence of the health insurance industry in the first place.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I, too, am self-uninsured.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But single-payer is bad because death panels, says the GQP while funding their campaigns with insurance-company contributions.
 
Airius
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: But single-payer is bad because death panels, says the GQP while funding their campaigns with insurance-company contributions.


They prefer private market death panels, you evil sochulest
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smock Pot: It's farking inhumane. No wonder this country is so angry, so stupid. We could get shot anywhere at any time, and will worry more about the cost of treatment than dying.


What are ;you talking about?  The majority of US Muricans don't want no gubbermint socialist medicine.  Gubbermint medicine means death panels, and vaccines that cause autism and the ghey.   Americans are getting exactly what they wanted:  Private for profit death panels.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My uninsured brother in law died this morning of cancer, so yes. Fark cancer and fark this country's medical system.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.