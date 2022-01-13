 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Westword)   Beta Nightclub faces permanent license revocation following shootings, drug dealing, loss of market share to VHS   (westword.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Police, Denver County Court, administrative hearing process, Denver City Attorney's Office, Nightclub, Beta's liquor license, Roulier tries, Denver Department of Public Health  
•       •       •

336 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beta overrun by Alphas.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
If you can't take the heat stay out of the aquarium
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sicilian Mafia my ass
 
Electric Monk has lost his horse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stavromula Beta nightclub?

/not obscure.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
RIP Falling Rock Tap House.  Excellent beer selection.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Went from EDM to hip hop, and the clientele changed. Thomas Sowell might have something to say.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too bad they weren't a Sigma nightclub.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"owner Valentes Corleons, whose legal name is Hussam Kayali,"

ROFL what a tool
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank You Sir May I Have Another
Youtube bIZoVO8ZyyQ
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guess they should have finished testing it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's from another time.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.