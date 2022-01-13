 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Yet another study that shows that surviving covid doesn't mean you get over covid   (jamanetwork.com) divider line
18
Paul Baumer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The notion that there are other outcomes besides death and recovery seems to be completely ignored  in the USA.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Studies show that surviving a near miss doesn't mean that you'll not meet your maker someday.

/You'll get over it someday.
//Yes double negatives can be fun....
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

just like locked in patients get over a stroke.
Or brain trauma patients live for decades with a ventilator and a feeding tube.

//quality of life is probably an important metric.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
COVID is the new Macho Grande?
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People in our grocery store have stopped wearing masks, thanks to the "we're all gonna get it anyway" news story that went out.  You don't want to get it.  If you wear a mask, that helps a little to stop it.  No mask helps not at all.  Vaccinated people catch it too.  Don't give up on life so soon.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Getting COVID is not a near miss. It's a direct hit.

Your premise isn't a near miss either. You missed by miles. Many of them.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Eh?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I stay in a highrise, 15th floor.
These dickhead assholes on the elevator dont get it...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I don't think I'll ever get over Macho Grande.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm I'll no shiat,
Work on a dock, so truckers in and out. Do my diligence dont let them close and MUST mask up..
had covid last February.
Got vaxxed in August, waiting on my booster. ..
But now, its kicking me and mrs professors asses.
Cant breath at times, a fit.
Clear snot like copd.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is why I want to slap people for smugly touting the "It's Mild (TM)" thing for Omicron like it makes everything okay.

No, you ass, I'm f*cking terrified of long COVID, as any reasonable person would be.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does any anecdotal evidence suggest that contracting COVID somehow causes a man's erect penis length/girth to be smaller than the erect length/girth it was prior to having COVID?

Asking for, um, a friend. I've not heard that the disease changes the size of any structures in the body, but worth a check. COVID recovery seems to have other weird after-effects.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Epidemic of COVID-19-Related Erectile Dysfunction: A Scoping Review and Health Care Perspective (nih.gov)

Yes, COVID-19 Can Cause Erectile Dysfunction - Cleveland Clinic

The Sexual Long COVID (SLC): Erectile Dysfunction as a Biomarker of Systemic Complications for COVID-19 Long Haulers - PubMed (nih.gov)

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210​5​13/coronavirus-lingers-in-penis-and-co​uld-cause-impotence

US man claims his penis has shrunk due to rare Covid side effect | news.com.au - Australia's leading news site
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

One of the more common aftereffects seems to be Erectile Dysfunction, for what it's worth.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dogs trained to recognize patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 recognized nearly half of longhaul designated patients.  They must be able to smell the inflammatory response that manifests after complement disintegrates the viral membrane, but I can't be sure.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

So the dogs are less accurate than flipping a coin. Good to know.
 
