(CTV News)   Being a conspiracy theorist can lead to you losing visitation rights. Or at least that's what THEY want you to think   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep harassing the anti-vaxxers with inconveniences and things-to-do-without, until they fold. They will.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully these types of judgements do not end up causing more of this:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskat​o​on/mom-pleads-help-daughter-taken-anti​-vaccine-dad-1.6311123
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

also
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That man should be murdered. Freeze his funds to bring him in before he does any further damage to that young girl's psyche.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the father had a difficult choice to make: maintain his own beliefs or maintain his relationship with his son,"

Beliefs? Like when a schizophrenic believes that a parent is Satan?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montreal
Who cares?
99% of Canadian live within 3 feet of the U.S. border
Fact
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i have said for a while that getting the shot makes you mad/angry, this is more proof.
if the kid is vaxed that should be enough, unless of course the vaccine does not work.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another plague rat who chooses not to understand how probability works.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Crowley, check
Poe, check
Hot topic?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yes
 
