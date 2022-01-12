 Skip to content
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, giving air time to someone who is objectively wrong is not being impartial.  Tell them to fark off isn't canceling them either.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking during a Lords communications and digital committee, Jordan said: "Flat Earthers are not going to get as much space as people who believe that the Earth is round, but very occasionally, it might be appropriate to interview a flat Earther, and if a lot of people believed in a flat Earth, [then] we would need to address it more than we do at the present time."

This always makes me think of a quote I'm probably butchering: "If you are a journalist/reporter, and one person tells you the sky is green, and another tells you the sky is blue, your job isn't to report both sides of that. Your job is to go outside, look at the goddamn sky, and report the truth."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are done.

What the Germany, Russia and Japan could not do we have done to ourselves.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it, Kansas!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had enough of this shiat.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scottydoesntknow:

In that spirit, i favor sending 'reporters' from FNC, OAN, NEWSMAX and RT into orbit to see for themselves.  Maybe even let them land.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: No, giving air time to someone who is objectively wrong is not being impartial.  Tell them to fark off isn't canceling them either.


I guess math teachers should allow for the possibility that 4 + 4= 9.

Hopefully that kid doesnt grow up to design airliners.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: scottydoesntknow:

Maybe even let them land.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: No, giving air time to someone who is objectively wrong is not being impartial.  Tell them to fark off isn't canceling them either.


Exactly.

Years ago I ran into a homeless guy who proclaimed that he was the Holy Ghost. Next thing I know a security guard runs out of the door screaming at him that was in fact NOT the Holy Ghost, and that what he was saying was blasphemy.

When self-proclaimed Jesus and his disciple who are both munching on a Eucharist of dumpster pizza and malt liquor are screaming in the parking lot of the local Sam Ash, WTF is the point in arguing with them? Do you really think you're gonna win that argument and change the crazy guy's mind? Because if he wasn't crazy in the first place, you wouldn't even be having this argument.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sticking to the facts and ignoring obvious bullshiat is not cancel culture, it's just goddamn common sense.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The London Blitz never happened. It was a staged media event to lure the Americans into fighting Germany after the Brits were losing a war they started. When that didn't work they gave Japan the plans for Pearl Harbor

I DEMAND MY AIRTIME!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image 425x425]


My GF works for NASA and this stuff makes her brain explode.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "We don't subscribe to the cancel culture that some groups put forward," said Jordan. "Whether or not some members of our staff like it, it's not the point. They have to adhere to that too and they leave their prejudices at the door when they arrive.

FT Dictionaries:  Prejudice 1) Preconceived opinion that is not based on reason or actual experience.
2) Any attitude held towards a person or group that is not justified by the facts.

The BBC needs managers that understand words and facts have consequences.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Preston Rhinelander: Frank, have you any idea how many cats there are in this country?
Frank Cross: No, I don't have those... no.
Preston Rhinelander: Twenty-seven million. Do you know how many dogs?
Frank Cross: In America?
Preston Rhinelander: Forty-eight million. We spend four billion dollars on petfood alone. Now I have here a study from Hampstead University which shows us that cats and dogs are beginning to watch television. Now if these scientists are right, we should start programming right now. Within twenty years they could become steady viewers.
Frank Cross: Progamming? For cats?
Preston Rhinelander: Walk with me, Frank.
Frank Cross: [Frank whispers to his secretary, Grace, as they leave the office]  Call the police.
Preston Rhinelander: Now I'm not saying build a whole show around animals. All I'm suggesting is that we occasionally throw in a little pet appeal. Some birds, a squirrel...
Frank Cross: Mice.
Preston Rhinelander: ...mice! Exactly. You remember Kojak and the lollipops? What about a cop that dangles string as his gimmick? Lots of quick random actions. Frank, wasn't there a doormouse in Scrooge?
Frank Cross: No, but now that you say it... I always felt that it needed a doormouse.
Preston Rhinelander: Doormice. Better.
Frank Cross: Bingo.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is farking idiotic
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's worth interviewing these people and asking basic questions about the logical inconsistencies of their positions.

"If the earth is flat, why are measurements of significant distance only consistent in a round earth model?"

"If the earth is flat, why are all the other interstellar objects in our immediate vicinity not?"

"If the earth is flat, why can't people in the southernmost areas of earth see northern stars and constellations and vice versa?"

"If global earth is a planet-wide global conspiracy, who is paying the literally millions of common people whose jobs can only be performed effectively in the context of a globe earth - airline crews, supply chain managers, mapmakers, ship crews, weather scientists etc?"

"The cost of commissioning an independent flight or sailing expedition to confirm if the earth is flat or a globe is only at most a few hundred thousand dollars, low enough that a small collection of believers or a few independently wealthy individuals could realistically fund it independently. Why hasn't such an expedition been able to disprove a globe earth model?"
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute, you do have to be fair.

Earth is 70% covered in water seas, absolutely none of it carbonated, like the can of diet cola I'm currently sipping.

Therefore, objectively, on can say that the Earth is flat.

QED, sir. Q. E. D.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Jordan, the BBC's director of editorial policy and standards, said that the broadcaster's commitment to balancing opinions would mean controversial views could be shared - including factually incorrect ones.


Something that is "factually incorrect" is not a "view" or an "opinion".

If it's my opinion that The Rolling Stones are an awful Polka Band it's perfectly okay to tell me that I'm an idiot and that the Rolling Stones are not a goddam Polka Band.

JFC - when is this nightmare going to end? How many goddam opposing "viewpoints" is this asshole going to allow? What about the Earth being hollow and aliens live inside of it? Where does it farking end?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Speaking during a Lords communications and digital committee, Jordan said: "Flat Earthers are not going to get as much space as people who believe that the Earth is round, but very occasionally, it might be appropriate to interview a flat Earther, and if a lot of people believed in a flat Earth, [then] we would need to address it more than we do at the present time."

This always makes me think of a quote I'm probably butchering: "If you are a journalist/reporter, and one person tells you the sky is green, and another tells you the sky is blue, your job isn't to report both sides of that. Your job is to go outside, look at the goddamn sky, and report the truth."


It's Great Britain, the sky is usually grey or black.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The evidence that the Earth is not flat is quite frequently, and easily visible, in the night sky

/ there's something shaped like a globe between the moon and the sun that casts a shadow on the moon about 3/4 of the time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: I think it's worth interviewing these people and asking basic questions about the logical inconsistencies of their positions.

"If the earth is flat, why are measurements of significant distance only consistent in a round earth model?"

"If the earth is flat, why are all the other interstellar objects in our immediate vicinity not?"

"If the earth is flat, why can't people in the southernmost areas of earth see northern stars and constellations and vice versa?"

"If global earth is a planet-wide global conspiracy, who is paying the literally millions of common people whose jobs can only be performed effectively in the context of a globe earth - airline crews, supply chain managers, mapmakers, ship crews, weather scientists etc?"

"The cost of commissioning an independent flight or sailing expedition to confirm if the earth is flat or a globe is only at most a few hundred thousand dollars, low enough that a small collection of believers or a few independently wealthy individuals could realistically fund it independently. Why hasn't such an expedition been able to disprove a globe earth model?"


Youre missing the point.
None of these dummies actually believe that. But theyre getting attention. For the first time in their lives someone is asking for their opinion.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: David Jordan, the BBC's director of editorial policy and standards, said that the broadcaster's commitment to balancing opinions would mean controversial views could be shared - including factually incorrect ones.

Well, thanks for explaining the problem so succinctly, I guess. For those who think that Facespace and Twatter are the only guilty parties here.

But hey, everybody, when we're watching debates 10 years from now featuring whoever's explaining the facts after Fauci kicks the bucket/retires and some representative of a "COVID was a hoax" group, we can be happy knowing that the opinions were "balanced." Because that's the most important thing here. Not gatekeeping to ensure we're not contributing to the spread of stupid derp (much like a virus, ironically), but allowing all "sides" to have their say. That should be entertaining. I see all sorts of LOLworthy shiat coming out of this philosophy. Many no doubt cordial and educational discussions about the Holocaust between the descendant of a Holocaust survivor and the leader of a local Nazi organization. Or a friendly debate between a Republican member of Congress and the descendant of a sl-, I mean, worker who worked on a plantation in the 1850s. Etc.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: No, giving air time to someone who is objectively wrong is not being impartial.  Tell them to fark off isn't canceling them either.


This.

But here they're not even "wrong" - ie "mistaken". The vast majority of them are trolling - the entire modern Flat Earth thing started out as the Victorian's version of Birds Aren't Real, and the tiny portion who actually believe in it are mostly very mentally ill.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: aleister_greynight: No, giving air time to someone who is objectively wrong is not being impartial.  Tell them to fark off isn't canceling them either.

I guess math teachers should allow for the possibility that 4 + 4= 9.

Hopefully that kid doesnt grow up to design airliners.


Speak to Boeing. I think they already did. :-(
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the BBC standards chief give equal air time to those of us who've heard that he's a child molester. A lot of people are saying it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if cancel culture is a real thing, why is there still all this bad shiat around? Like, why not cancel war, rape and maybe murder and maybe poverty.

We're wasting too much of our energy suppressing people who believe that the earth is a disc.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BBC?

The BBC has not spelled NASA correctly for years.

Study it out.

They have so much time to report stupid crap and pay attention to their "style," which they ignore constantly, but no time to get a decent policy about printing the truth. Bye bye, BBC. Bye bye, UK.

Sorry. Make that Bbc and Uk.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Speaking during a Lords communications and digital committee, Jordan said: "Flat Earthers are not going to get as much space as people who believe that the Earth is round, but very occasionally, it might be appropriate to interview a flat Earther, and if a lot of people believed in a flat Earth, [then] we would need to address it more than we do at the present time."

This always makes me think of a quote I'm probably butchering: "If you are a journalist/reporter, and one person tells you the sky is green, and another tells you the sky is blue, your job isn't to report both sides of that. Your job is to go outside, look at the goddamn sky, and report the truth."


The pyramid earthers and other polygon earthers deserve their say, don't they? Perhaps they are being under-represented and under-counted because they are not getting enough press.

Hmm Mr. Bbc?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Wait a minute, you do have to be fair.

Earth is 70% covered in water seas, absolutely none of it carbonated, like the can of diet cola I'm currently sipping.

Therefore, objectively, on can say that the Earth is flat.

QED, sir. Q. E. D.


Actually the oceans are absorbing CO2 and increasing their carbonation. Your soda is overcarbonated and is attempting to reach equilibrium by the all the bubbles.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: I think it's worth interviewing these people and asking basic questions about the logical inconsistencies of their positions.


It's already well known they have logical inconsistencies. When you question them on it, on a public platform available to the masses, they will answer with more logical inconsistencies. The BBC doesn't have time to fact check those answers in real time, and even if they did, it would just be answered with MORE inconsistencies. Their goal is to get attention, so they can sucker gullible people in. The most famous don't believe the shiat they claim, but they get others to support them by doing it. Hell, there's only one guy I actually believe was a true believer in that shiat. Simply because he was willing to die to confirm it, and he confirmed it. His death that is, not that the earth is flat.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This doctrine of balance above all has destroyed journalism and the damage to society it has caused is unimaginable. The public rely on news to tell us what is happening in the world. We need truth and facts in order to make proper informed choices. Instead what we get from our news is lies mixed in with truth, both treated as no more than a simple and harmless difference of opinion.

It is dangerous when we can't trust our source of information about the world. We have millions of people with heads filled with toxic bullshiat because they can't sort out the facts from the propaganda. They're tearing society apart, they're empowering destructive demagogues and they're undermining every legitimate effort to educate and protect the people.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: thecactusman17: I think it's worth interviewing these people and asking basic questions about the logical inconsistencies of their positions.

"If the earth is flat, why are measurements of significant distance only consistent in a round earth model?"

"If the earth is flat, why are all the other interstellar objects in our immediate vicinity not?"

"If the earth is flat, why can't people in the southernmost areas of earth see northern stars and constellations and vice versa?"

"If global earth is a planet-wide global conspiracy, who is paying the literally millions of common people whose jobs can only be performed effectively in the context of a globe earth - airline crews, supply chain managers, mapmakers, ship crews, weather scientists etc?"

"The cost of commissioning an independent flight or sailing expedition to confirm if the earth is flat or a globe is only at most a few hundred thousand dollars, low enough that a small collection of believers or a few independently wealthy individuals could realistically fund it independently. Why hasn't such an expedition been able to disprove a globe earth model?"

Youre missing the point.
None of these dummies actually believe that. But theyre getting attention. For the first time in their lives someone is asking for their opinion.


Yes, but here's how you avoid that: refuse to air their segments unless they can offer an answer to all of those questions. Then actually address and debunk them. Treat them as seriously af they pretend to want to be treated, and use that to annihilate them in public.

"As you can see, their answers are nonsensical. They don't address the core issues, or create new inconsistencies that are even harder to explain."

You don't need detailed science to break down these issues. All of their positions are based on ignoring logical reasoning and avoiding simple eyeball observations of the earth and sky and can usually be utterly obliterated in seconds.

Here's a 5 minute video where flat earth can be disproven in 5 minutes using eyeballs, the moon, and a telephone call to anyone a few hundred miles away.

https://youtu.be/_bHqBy92iGM
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: This doctrine of balance above all has destroyed journalism and the damage to society it has caused is unimaginable. The public rely on news to tell us what is happening in the world. We need truth and facts in order to make proper informed choices. Instead what we get from our news is lies mixed in with truth, both treated as no more than a simple and harmless difference of opinion.

It is dangerous when we can't trust our source of information about the world. We have millions of people with heads filled with toxic bullshiat because they can't sort out the facts from the propaganda. They're tearing society apart, they're empowering destructive demagogues and they're undermining every legitimate effort to educate and protect the people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: aleister_greynight: No, giving air time to someone who is objectively wrong is not being impartial.  Tell them to fark off isn't canceling them either.

I guess math teachers should allow for the possibility that 4 + 4= 9.

Hopefully that kid doesnt grow up to design airliners.


It does, for moderately large values of 4.
 
valenumr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The London Blitz never happened. It was a staged media event to lure the Americans into fighting Germany after the Brits were losing a war they started. When that didn't work they gave Japan the plans for Pearl Harbor

I DEMAND MY AIRTIME!


You idiot. Everyone knows Germany bombed pearl harbor.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image image 425x425]


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
telejester
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: aleister_greynight: No, giving air time to someone who is objectively wrong is not being impartial.  Tell them to fark off isn't canceling them either.


munching on a Eucharist of dumpster pizza and malt liquor


I Lol'd
 
valenumr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The evidence that the Earth is not flat is quite frequently, and easily visible, in the night sky

/ there's something shaped like a globe between the moon and the sun that casts a shadow on the moon about 3/4 of the time.


Just so you know... Moon phases are not caused by Earth's shadow... That would be a lunar eclipse.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Next they'll tell us birds aren't real.

dazedimg-dazedgroup.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These people range from grifters to insane, but that makes the public education about them even more important. Don't just call them out, humiliate them.Make them social pariahs for even suggesting this stupid easily disproven bullshiat. We argue back and forth because decent people aren't looking to further harm those already taken advantage of. Take the gloves off and start punching hard and mercilessly. Don't give up until the only way to salvage their lives is to acknowledge reality.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Flat earth idiots should never be given a voice.  The only thing they deserve is a ball peen hammer applied to their noggin, for the sake of humanity.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

valenumr: dothemath: aleister_greynight: No, giving air time to someone who is objectively wrong is not being impartial.  Tell them to fark off isn't canceling them either.

I guess math teachers should allow for the possibility that 4 + 4= 9.

Hopefully that kid doesnt grow up to design airliners.

It does, for moderately large values of 4.


Aerospace is rife with intolerance.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now let's not be too hasty.  If the BBC wants to let the morons show everyone how dumb they really are, who are we to stop them?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Flat earth idiots should never be given a voice.  The only thing they deserve is a ball peen hammer applied to their noggin, for the sake of humanity.


Without context, it just looks like cruelty to the uninformed. And the sad reality is that most people don't or can't inform themselves about these issues.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: dothemath: aleister_greynight: No, giving air time to someone who is objectively wrong is not being impartial.  Tell them to fark off isn't canceling them either.

I guess math teachers should allow for the possibility that 4 + 4= 9.

Hopefully that kid doesnt grow up to design airliners.

Speak to Boeing. I think they already did. :-(


Can't trust those guys.  They're busy flying long arcs to get from city to city, rather than going in a direct line, just to trip us up.  They're part of the conspiracy!!!
 
valenumr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd say it's okay to report on flat earthworms with appropriate context (I'm not fixing the autocorrect). That context would be reporting on the countless ways they are wrong and completely laughable morons.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: What about the Earth being hollow and aliens live inside of it? Where does it farking end?


I can't tell you were it ends but I can tell you it damn sure starts with pumping concrete into that big hollow space in the middle of the Earth.
 
