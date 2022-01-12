 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Elton John busted for Lamborghini DUI in suburban Virginia   (wjla.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Elton John Vasquez, Elton John, Lamborghini, Lamborghini Gallardo, DUI, Stafford  
CoonAce [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His new wig is quite a statement.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CoonAce: His new wig is quite a statement.


It says, "I may be very drunk, you better pull me over and check."
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*looks at pic*

AAAACK! That dude would be Better Off Dead.
 
honk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yup, that's him. Nice picture.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Give him immunity as long as he flips on his barber.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like the love child of Dave Navarro and Eraserhead.
 
EL EM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Needs a mohair suit.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rocket man, drunk as a skunk out there alone
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jeezus, how many times did they tase him?
 
Ethertap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought up-do's like that were a beauty pageant thing.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How short is he that he can fit that hair in a Lambo?
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rocket Man!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's not the man I thought he was at home, oh no, no no.

He's the Rocketman.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Between the hair and the shoes, he's pretty tall.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thought he'd fallen of the wagon for a second, he's been sober for about 30-35 years.  Helped David Bowie do so as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good one subby.....
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like he picked a bad day to stop sniffing glue.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So goodbye yellow lined road,
Where the pigs of law enforcement prowl...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was he counting the headlights on the highway?
 
