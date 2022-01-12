 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   A consultant surgeon who burned his initials on to the livers of two unconscious patients has been struck off the medical register. Rawhide   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Mitchell and Webb Situation - Surgeons
Youtube HdL2Y-l00cA
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They only discovered it because one liver failed.  Who knows what shenanigans surgeons get up too, especially with endoscopic surgery.
 
sotua
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: They only discovered it because one liver failed.  Who knows what shenanigans surgeons get up too, especially with endoscopic surgery.


pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*WHIP SOUND*
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Consultant surgeon? Is that like when I practice as a freelance proctologist?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, all good artists sign their work. How else was he going to claim that it was his work after the fact?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
s1.dmcdn.netView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: They only discovered it because one liver failed.


You have a link with more info?  Something other than the daily fail?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Would you be happier if they were conscious?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Consultant surgeon? Is that like when I practice as a freelance proctologist?


I think the difference is between freelance and consulting would akin to you offering to look inside peoples assholes, versus someone asking you to look inside peoples assholes.

That and licensing, and all that pesky paperwork involved.

But hey, you do you and practice your guerrilla healthcare.

archinect.imgix.netView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Sleeksfromchichis: They only discovered it because one liver failed.

You have a link with more info?  Something other than the daily fail?


Last weekends Wait Wait Don't Tell Me.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When you're in private practice, you have to advocate for yourself. You have to develop your brand.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Only took over 8 years FFS.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, but how will others know it's an authentic work if it's not signed? Is it also numbered?

Are there certificates of authenticity somewhere in the patients' medical records?
 
Eravior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder how many World War II vets have the following inside of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The 57-year-old was given a community order and fined £10,000 the following month

That's it?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Consultant surgeon? Is that like when I practice as a freelance proctologist?


In the NHS a consultant is a specialist surgeon. Also in the UK surgeons are called "Mr" (or Mrs), and do not like being called Doctor.

/They train as a doctor, and get the title, but as soon as they qualify as a surgeon they drop the doctor and go back to Mr.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was.... was that wrong? Should I not have done that? .... eh....
 
dryknife
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could be worse...
KITH: The Scar
Youtube euTLKWOfgUM
 
deadsanta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bad doctor: "Don't cancel meee!"
British medical establishment:  "Erase him in the Book of Life and scribe him into the black Book of Death."
 
