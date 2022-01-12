 Skip to content
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I generally hit a 'oh, crap, I gotta come up with something to post for the writer's thread' point about fifteen minutes before I actually post it most of the time, and if an idea hasn't struck me during the week like a goose to the face, I just start googling. Usually desperation sets in pretty quickly. I kinda feel guilty for making fun of Claire's Lifehacker posts in the food tab now that I think about it, because she's probably in the exact same situation as I get into when I'm looking for inspiration. On the other hand, I've not had to resort to using mayonnaise on a writer's thread, so there's that.

Normally I look for interesting quotes about writing or publishing, but this time I hit up Google's news search and looked for interesting publishing stories. I'm going to tell you right now that there aren't many, but I did find that Harlequin, the romance novel publishing house, is launching a subscription service.

According to another random web search, the romance fiction industry is huge:

According to the Romance Writers of America®, the romance fiction industry is worth $1.08 billion dollars a year,* which makes it about a third larger than the inspirational book industry, and about the size of the mystery novel genre and science fiction/fantasy genre markets combined.

I generally write horror, or occasionally comedy (and bad comedy turns into horror, in a way) but I've often wished that I could write saleable romance fiction. If the industry is large enough that it's supporting a cheese-of-the-week club equivalent then there has to an easy market to, uh, penetrate. The problem is, I'm pretty sure anything I attempt to write in that style would just end up being "Yvette gasped as Joachim spelunked her depths with his flesh-stick of love" and no one should have to read that mess.

Writing question of the week!

For those of you who do write erotica or romance, what you tips do you have for those of us who . . . let's just say, lack the ability. Do you attempt to make it believable, or does the genre lend itself to a specific type of hyperbole? Is this kind of writing something that can be learned? What should be avoided at all costs?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always want to write, plot out stories in my head. Never translates to the page. How do y'inz just sit down and get it out?
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toraque: For those of you who do write erotica or romance, what you tips do you have for those of us who . . . let's just say, lack the ability. Do youattempt to make it believable, or does the genre lend itself to a specific type of hyperbole?


Why make any of it believable when its target audience isn't interested in reality?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just read a great love story about a young man, and his love for desert spice. The writing had great rhythm.
 
