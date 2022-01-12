 Skip to content
(Chicago Sun-Times)   Chicago cop: "This is not 'Nam. This is bowling. There are rules"   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
39
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're in the shiat, pouring rain in the jungle, Charlie at your six ten clicks from Ho Chi Min and on your third tour in Danang, you tell me you don't feel like a 6-10 split about to roll a gutter ball.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Wednesday, the bowling alley's liquor license was pulled amid the ongoing investigation into the shooting


Bowling without beer?  Hard pass.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: On Wednesday, the bowling alley's liquor license was pulled amid the ongoing investigation into the shooting



Bowling without beer?  Hard pass.

Yep.  The bowling alley will probably close due to massive loss of revenue.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, that's just, like, your opinion, man.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Listen pendejo, you pull any crazy shiat on us - you flash a piece on the lane?..
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There goes the next chief of police.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Next the officer will get a sternly worded message on his answering machine about possible league rule violations.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Curtis Van Johnson II, another employee who was working at the time, said he was outside but saw the aftermath and confirmed a general manager was shot in the hand. He said another victim was struck in the upper body, while the third was grazed in the head."

He didn't pick up the spare.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
the officer was previously involved in an incident during a graduation party with his police academy classmates. He got into an altercation with a patron at a restaurant, informed that person he was a cop and then made an officer in distress call over police radio.

lol, right out the gate
 
JustLookin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bet some guys with big black balls were to blame.

What? It's a farking bowling alley.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: When you're in the shiat, pouring rain in the jungle, Charlie at your six ten clicks from Ho Chi Min and on your third tour in Danang, you tell me you don't feel like a 6-10 split about to roll a gutter ball.


Just fyi, danang was an in-country r&r spot for most of the war. It would be one of the better places to serve three tours, except for a few months in 1975.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
LOL we're not allowed to know his name and they're already going after the business. He's probably going to get a medal.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1.  Cop shoots someone at your bowling alley.
2.  Authorities suspend your liquor license.
3.  Cops 'investigate' cop involved in shooting.

How about we suspend the local police's policing license instead?  Is the problem the bowling alley or the yahoo cops?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: the officer was previously involved in an incident during a graduation party with his police academy classmates. He got into an altercation with a patron at a restaurant, informed that person he was a cop and then made an officer in distress call over police radio.

lol, right out the gate


Roger played that guy once on American Dad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think his probation is over - he's qualified to go on patrol.
 
fat_free
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Chicago cop in a suburban bowling alley. Dude was out of his element.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
MARK IT ZERO!!
 
davidv
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"On Wednesday, the bowling alley's liquor license was pulled amid the ongoing investigation into the shooting"

Of course, how DARE that bowling alley make a cop shoot 3 people, they MUST be held responsible! If you'd just licked his boots good and proper, none of this would have happened and we wouldn't have needed to arrest a cop.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: 1.  Cop shoots someone at your bowling alley.
2.  Authorities suspend your liquor license.
3.  Cops 'investigate' cop involved in shooting.

How about we suspend the local police's policing license instead?  Is the problem the bowling alley or the yahoo cops?


They were probably over serving alcohol. When someone is visibly impaired you are supposed to stop serving them. If you don't your license to serve alcohol will get suspended or even revoked.

Many businesses will keep serving because profits.

Would be my best guess as to why their license is suspended during the investigation. There is likely evidence they kept serving to drunk people who should have been told it's time to go home.
 
davidv
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wesdog: HoratioGates: 1.  Cop shoots someone at your bowling alley.
2.  Authorities suspend your liquor license.
3.  Cops 'investigate' cop involved in shooting.

How about we suspend the local police's policing license instead?  Is the problem the bowling alley or the yahoo cops?

They were probably over serving alcohol. When someone is visibly impaired you are supposed to stop serving them. If you don't your license to serve alcohol will get suspended or even revoked.

Many businesses will keep serving because profits.

Would be my best guess as to why their license is suspended during the investigation. There is likely evidence they kept serving to drunk people who should have been told it's time to go home.


Oh, you gonna tell a power-tripping cop he's had enough? Do you want the bartender shot or arrested for "refusing to do what we tell you?"
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Lambskincoat: When you're in the shiat, pouring rain in the jungle, Charlie at your six ten clicks from Ho Chi Min and on your third tour in Danang, you tell me you don't feel like a 6-10 split about to roll a gutter ball.


Just fyi, danang was an in-country r&r spot for most of the war. It would be one of the better places to serve three tours, except for a few months in 1975.

Danang was for REMFs.  I spent all my time in Nam just south of Poontang.  Real crap hole. I was constantly in the shiat.

Of course, that was in 2010...
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: the officer was previously involved in an incident during a graduation party with his police academy classmates. He got into an altercation with a patron at a restaurant, informed that person he was a cop and then made an officer in distress call over police radio.

lol, right out the gate


so he got into a fight, got beat up, and then called it in as officer in distress?

Wow, sounds like quite the man.
 
kindms
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: 1.  Cop shoots someone at your bowling alley.
2.  Authorities suspend your liquor license.
3.  Cops 'investigate' cop involved in shooting.

How about we suspend the local police's policing license instead?  Is the problem the bowling alley or the yahoo cops?


you see it is the bowling alleys fault the officer shot 3 people because they served him alcohol at some point in the evening maybe. The officer has entered the police substance abuse protocol and our thoughts are with our fellow officer as he/she deals with this tragedy
 
fat_free
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

poppaskwat: Tabletop: Lambskincoat: When you're in the shiat, pouring rain in the jungle, Charlie at your six ten clicks from Ho Chi Min and on your third tour in Danang, you tell me you don't feel like a 6-10 split about to roll a gutter ball.

Just fyi, danang was an in-country r&r spot for most of the war. It would be one of the better places to serve three tours, except for a few months in 1975.

Danang was for REMFs.  I spent all my time in Nam just south of Poontang.  Real crap hole. I was constantly in the shiat.

Of course, that was in 2010...


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Two gunshot victims were taken to Christ Medical Center

Appropriate after bowling with the Jesus.
 
GatorHater
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Came for the "Mark it zero!" meme.  Leaving disappointed
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

poppaskwat: I spent all my time in Nam just south of Poontang.


So... inner thighs?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In that cops defense, it should have been marked zero since they were over the line.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: 1.  Cop shoots someone at your bowling alley.
2.  Authorities suspend your liquor license.
3.  Cops 'investigate' cop involved in shooting.

How about we suspend the local police's policing license instead?  Is the problem the bowling alley or the yahoo cops?


I always thought the answer to rhetorical questions was "NO"

But a whynotboth.peg would work fine too.
 
Birnone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: LOL we're not allowed to know his name and they're already going after the business. He's probably going to get a medal.


My guess is that cops think the bowling alley should have been looking out for this guy, and therefore they blame the bowling alley for him getting in trouble. The bowling alley was in a no win situation. Tell cops they are being cut off from being served more alcohol, which will make them mad, or keep serving them and watch the cops do something stupid while drunk and the cops will be mad.
 
Luse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

davidv: Wesdog: HoratioGates: 1.  Cop shoots someone at your bowling alley.
2.  Authorities suspend your liquor license.
3.  Cops 'investigate' cop involved in shooting.

How about we suspend the local police's policing license instead?  Is the problem the bowling alley or the yahoo cops?

They were probably over serving alcohol. When someone is visibly impaired you are supposed to stop serving them. If you don't your license to serve alcohol will get suspended or even revoked.

Many businesses will keep serving because profits.

Would be my best guess as to why their license is suspended during the investigation. There is likely evidence they kept serving to drunk people who should have been told it's time to go home.

Oh, you gonna tell a power-tripping cop he's had enough? Do you want the bartender shot or arrested for "refusing to do what we tell you?"


Since a manager got shot I wouldn't be surprised if that's what started the shooting in the first place.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wesdog: HoratioGates: 1.  Cop shoots someone at your bowling alley.
2.  Authorities suspend your liquor license.
3.  Cops 'investigate' cop involved in shooting.

How about we suspend the local police's policing license instead?  Is the problem the bowling alley or the yahoo cops?

They were probably over serving alcohol. When someone is visibly impaired you are supposed to stop serving them. If you don't your license to serve alcohol will get suspended or even revoked.

Many businesses will keep serving because profits.

Would be my best guess as to why their license is suspended during the investigation. There is likely evidence they kept serving to drunk people who should have been told it's time to go home.


How about serving to people that are strapped? I'm pretty sure there is a prohibition to ccw laws about drinking and carrying. Cant do both. So if the bowling alley served liquor to somebody that they knew was armed...

/off-duty cops always carry
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: When you're in the shiat, pouring rain in the jungle, Charlie at your six ten clicks from Ho Chi Min and on your third tour in Danang, you tell me you don't feel like a 6-10 split about to roll a gutter ball.


I think you're looking for Khe San, maybe?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wesdog: HoratioGates: 1.  Cop shoots someone at your bowling alley.
2.  Authorities suspend your liquor license.
3.  Cops 'investigate' cop involved in shooting.

How about we suspend the local police's policing license instead?  Is the problem the bowling alley or the yahoo cops?

They were probably over serving alcohol. When someone is visibly impaired you are supposed to stop serving them. If you don't your license to serve alcohol will get suspended or even revoked.

Many businesses will keep serving because profits.

Would be my best guess as to why their license is suspended during the investigation. There is likely evidence they kept serving to drunk people who should have been told it's time to go home.


Given the cop also got into a fight at his academy graduation, he's probably just an asshole.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: the officer was previously involved in an incident during a graduation party with his police academy classmates. He got into an altercation with a patron at a restaurant, informed that person he was a cop and then made an officer in distress call over police radio.

lol, right out the gate

so he got into a fight, got beat up, and then called it in as officer in distress?

Wow, sounds like quite the man.


Sounds exactly like a cop though.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: When you're in the shiat, pouring rain in the jungle, Charlie at your six ten clicks from Ho Chi Min and on your third tour in Danang, you tell me you don't feel like a 6-10 split about to roll a gutter ball.


A 6-10 isn't a split, is it? I haven't bowled in fun leagues in decades, and never cared much for it.
 
dustman81
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

davidv: Wesdog: HoratioGates: 1.  Cop shoots someone at your bowling alley.
2.  Authorities suspend your liquor license.
3.  Cops 'investigate' cop involved in shooting.

How about we suspend the local police's policing license instead?  Is the problem the bowling alley or the yahoo cops?

They were probably over serving alcohol. When someone is visibly impaired you are supposed to stop serving them. If you don't your license to serve alcohol will get suspended or even revoked.

Many businesses will keep serving because profits.

Would be my best guess as to why their license is suspended during the investigation. There is likely evidence they kept serving to drunk people who should have been told it's time to go home.

Oh, you gonna tell a power-tripping cop he's had enough? Do you want the bartender shot or arrested for "refusing to do what we tell you?"


Calling the cops for any reason can get your license suspended in most places. When I worked bars/clubs we knew to either call from a pay phone (80s) or personal cell and giveth address next door or if it was in an entertainment district flag down a cruiser driving by.
 
