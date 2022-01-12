 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Gavin Newsom to visit L.A. COVID testing site. Expected to discuss his pandemic emergency response program two hours later, when he gets to the front of the line   (abc7news.com) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish this guy runs for President one day.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow the governor gets priority.

Sunny sounds bitter.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out more details of his administration's pandemic emergency response package, which he says is focused on "keeping schools open and the economy moving" as COVID-19 cases surge.

Is Newsom the secret identity of DeSantis, or is DeSantis the secret identity of Newsom? Either way, I don't think the guy should be allowed to be governor on two different coasts. That's like political bigamy or something.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out more details of his administration's pandemic emergency response package, which he says is focused on "keeping schools open and the economy moving" as COVID-19 cases surge.

Is Newsom the secret identity of DeSantis, or is DeSantis the secret identity of Newsom? Either way, I don't think the guy should be allowed to be governor on two different coasts. That's like political bigamy or something.


The one thing BSAB is not bullshiat on: both parties suck capitalist dick.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out more details of his administration's pandemic emergency response package, which he says is focused on "keeping schools open and the economy moving" as COVID-19 cases surge.

Is Newsom the secret identity of DeSantis, or is DeSantis the secret identity of Newsom? Either way, I don't think the guy should be allowed to be governor on two different coasts. That's like political bigamy or something.


Apparently PROFITS are more important than people. What a stinking pile of garbage.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Were they testing Covid on him?
Otherwise I don't need to hear it.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Peki: EdgeRunner: Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out more details of his administration's pandemic emergency response package, which he says is focused on "keeping schools open and the economy moving" as COVID-19 cases surge.

Is Newsom the secret identity of DeSantis, or is DeSantis the secret identity of Newsom? Either way, I don't think the guy should be allowed to be governor on two different coasts. That's like political bigamy or something.

The one thing BSAB is not bullshiat on: both parties suck capitalist dick.


Edgy.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

monsatano: Peki: EdgeRunner: Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out more details of his administration's pandemic emergency response package, which he says is focused on "keeping schools open and the economy moving" as COVID-19 cases surge.

Is Newsom the secret identity of DeSantis, or is DeSantis the secret identity of Newsom? Either way, I don't think the guy should be allowed to be governor on two different coasts. That's like political bigamy or something.

The one thing BSAB is not bullshiat on: both parties suck capitalist dick.

Edgy.


Aw! I've never been called an edgelord before!

/achievement unlocked
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out more details of his administration's pandemic emergency response package, which he says is focused on "keeping schools open and the economy moving" as COVID-19 cases surge.

Is Newsom the secret identity of DeSantis, or is DeSantis the secret identity of Newsom? Either way, I don't think the guy should be allowed to be governor on two different coasts. That's like political bigamy or something.

Newsom visited one of the state's 50 mobile COVID testing sites in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. He said his package will help ramp up vaccines, boosters, statewide testing, and increase medical personnel.


Versus DeSantis who doesn't see a need for proactive testing, vaccines, or anything that would inhibit the virus from burning through the population and clogging up the ICU and morgue.

But both sides are bad.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Went to pick up a to-go order at a local pub. Every table was occupied and no one was wearing masks except the staff. Nice to know COVID is over where I live.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Peki: monsatano: Peki: EdgeRunner: Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out more details of his administration's pandemic emergency response package, which he says is focused on "keeping schools open and the economy moving" as COVID-19 cases surge.

Is Newsom the secret identity of DeSantis, or is DeSantis the secret identity of Newsom? Either way, I don't think the guy should be allowed to be governor on two different coasts. That's like political bigamy or something.

The one thing BSAB is not bullshiat on: both parties suck capitalist dick.

Edgy.

Aw! I've never been called an edgelord before!

/achievement unlocked


Congratulations?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

monsatano: Peki: monsatano: Peki: EdgeRunner: Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out more details of his administration's pandemic emergency response package, which he says is focused on "keeping schools open and the economy moving" as COVID-19 cases surge.

Is Newsom the secret identity of DeSantis, or is DeSantis the secret identity of Newsom? Either way, I don't think the guy should be allowed to be governor on two different coasts. That's like political bigamy or something.

The one thing BSAB is not bullshiat on: both parties suck capitalist dick.

Edgy.

Aw! I've never been called an edgelord before!

/achievement unlocked

Congratulations?


Hes JFK jr.

Desantis
Kennedy 24
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He should go to congress... rent.
But no
Gavin Newsom is an American politician and investor who has a net worth of $20 million dollars. Gavin Newsom became the 40th governor of California in 2019. A Democrat, he previously served as the lieutenant governor of California and as the mayor of San Francisco. Additionally, Newsom founded the PlumpJack Winery, and hosted "The Gavin Newsom Show" on Current TV
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How? Never had a fark7ng supercut.
Never was poor..f3ck this guy


Republicans are worse
 
