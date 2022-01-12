 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Executive who smashed up Four Seasons hotel suite in a rampage that ended when police found him topless and covered in shaving cream is found not guilty due to insanity   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been that itchy.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Marking the biggest dumpster fire / shiatshow at a Four Seasons since November 7th, 2020
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn... I want that jury for any crime I may or may not commit.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meaning he'll be locked away and sedated?
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Is this mother*farker some kind of nosferatu?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Meaning he'll be locked away and sedated?


No, no no, we don't institutionalize our crazy people, instead they walk among us and wear red caps.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's just an eccentric, like Kanye.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
♫  A man checked in to the Four Seasons
And proceeded to throw a fit
It took quite a long time to catch him
Because he was covered in...

Shaving cream, be nice and clean
Shave every day and you'll always look keen ♫
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a freakin 4 Seasons? Looks like a cheap off strip Vegas hotel
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So after these insanity please do they have to go to the asylum or something?
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He also told a psychiatrist during his evaluation he wanted to build a city where his family and transgender people could live peacefully, the court heard.

That is an unusually specific Civilization DLC
/insane or not he is ultimately responsible imho
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sure he pled insanity...he's crazy about doing stuff like that
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x634]
Is this mother*farker some kind of nosferatu?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
100k seems like cop math.  You could literally break or destroy everything including windows in a suite and not touch that number.
 
xsarien
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Keep the judgment to yourself, Subby
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
🎶
A big-wig he trashed a Four Seasons.
He really was pitching a fit.
The cops said that when he was finished,
He was topless and covered in...

🎶
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh shiat.  It's Lex Luthor!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But he's feeling much better now
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
... and the board of directors for whatever company he's part of will keep him on because reasons. They should pull a Papa Johns and make Shaq their new executive.

/popping off here don't mind me
//feel free to correct as you see fit, I spent all of 2 seconds looking at the article
///yay Fark
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

X-Geek: ♫  A man checked in to the Four Seasons
And proceeded to throw a fit
It took quite a long time to catch him
Because he was covered in...

Shaving cream, be nice and clean
Shave every day and you'll always look keen ♫


Too slow.
(._. )
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

X-Geek: ♫  A man checked in to the Four Seasons
And proceeded to throw a fit
It took quite a long time to catch him
Because he was covered in...

Shaving cream, be nice and clean
Shave every day and you'll always look keen ♫


Came here for this - leaving satisfied.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Mr Tsofan then let the officers into the suite, but barricaded himself in a room while setting fires and throwing various objects at police, including glass bottles and a burning book."

It's not often you see Jews burning books.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
