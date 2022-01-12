 Skip to content
(NPR)   Last year was the deadliest year for law enforcement officers in a century, with the primary cause of death being...*checks notes*....Ah. Well, that's awkward   (npr.org) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The leading cause of death for police was self inflicted suicide. Not being vaxxed and dying from covid is suicide
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: The leading cause of death for police was self inflicted suicide. Not being vaxxed and dying from covid is suicide


I disagree. It is possible for there to be honor and/or dignity in suicide. It's not always true that there is, but it's possible.

There is no possibility of such an overlap when an anti-vaxxer dies from COVID. None whatsoever.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes but watch how the media will report this as cops face a lot of danger and really, how can you blame them if they just shoot first and ask questions later when so many of them die.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: eurotrader: The leading cause of death for police was self inflicted suicide. Not being vaxxed and dying from covid is suicide

I disagree. It is possible for there to be honor and/or dignity in suicide. It's not always true that there is, but it's possible.

There is no possibility of such an overlap when an anti-vaxxer dies from COVID. None whatsoever.


Calling it "stupid suicide" sound better for you? I support death with dignity and the right for a person to end their own life when they want.  The unvaxxed dying from covid is about the same as an overdose death just with less empathy for the death.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sympathy for the deaths before vaccines, as they can't exactly work from home and their job requires interacting with the public.

After vaccines? Only puzzlement over why they chose to die.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just means they need more funding for surplus military hardware!

/but no MOPP gear
//wouldn't want to use face coverings
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh no!

anyway,
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To put this into perspective, United Airlines -which mandated vaccinations and got rid of those who didn't- has had no Covid-deaths since the vaccine became available. Go figure.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: as they can't exactly work from home and their job requires interacting with the public


My city had 90% of it's force working from home in early 2020.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death by covid counts as death in the line of duty? What horseshiat.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self-defunding the police, one salary at a time.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: This just means they need more funding for surplus military hardware!


/but no MOPP gear
//wouldn't want to use face coverings

Knock knock!
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they have proven themselves weak and unworthy.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In healthy years, number 1 is normally traffic accidents.  Murders go up and down, and the past couple decades we have been at a record low, probably because of ballistic vests, and retention holsters that prevent criminals from stealing your gun and using it on you.  However, something most of you will be interested to know is that the majority of cop homicides happen in predominantly white communities, both suburban and rural, rather than urban communities, and white people tend to be over represented among cop killers, especially white people who belong to right wing extremist groups, though these are rarely politically motivated.  It's more along the lines of "the government has no right to arrest me for beating my wife so bam, bam, bam."  Again, cop killings are way down.

Another reason rural and suburban cop killings are more common, is a more lax culture around guns.  For some odd reason, when everyone drives around with a gun in their pickup, cop fatalities go up.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Pocket Ninja: eurotrader: The leading cause of death for police was self inflicted suicide. Not being vaxxed and dying from covid is suicide

I disagree. It is possible for there to be honor and/or dignity in suicide. It's not always true that there is, but it's possible.

There is no possibility of such an overlap when an anti-vaxxer dies from COVID. None whatsoever.

Calling it "stupid suicide" sound better for you? I support death with dignity and the right for a person to end their own life when they want.  The unvaxxed dying from covid is about the same as an overdose death just with less empathy for the death.


Stupicide?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, the GQP have been right all along. Covid isn't that bad.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol
my property manager had a tenant issue mid2021. Needed loe, whatever meth heads....those idk 8 loes stood there in very close proximity to half a dozen of not the most scrupulous folks, talking as they're packing them up, WITHOUT MASKS, none had any face coverings.
NONE.
It's like I see a johnny speeding through traffic bc someone 5 blocks away sold another crackhead 20 bucks of crack, and think you, super trooper, are endangering lives with reckless driving.
This has to stop.
Bet they all got full survivors benefits and the pageantry, officer died in duty....
Bullshiat!!!!
These wanna be soldiers have to be stopped.
Csb
/yet cant get the nazi deputy in washington a little closer.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Kuroshin: This just means they need more funding for surplus military hardware!

/but no MOPP gear
//wouldn't want to use face coverings

Knock knock!


*silence, occasionally punctuated with muted shuffling sounds*
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Self-defunding the police, one salary at a time.


Helpful for the pension system (assuming the city wasn't self-insured for life insurance), but every cop that Darwins out will just get replaced by a new one, so mostly a wash.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are closing down stations because so many are sick.

They're proving that they can be defunded.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Lol
my property manager had a tenant issue mid2021. Needed loe, whatever meth heads....those idk 8 loes stood there in very close proximity to half a dozen of not the most scrupulous folks, talking as they're packing them up, WITHOUT MASKS, none had any face coverings.
NONE.
It's like I see a johnny speeding through traffic bc someone 5 blocks away sold another crackhead 20 bucks of crack, and think you, super trooper, are endangering lives with reckless driving.
This has to stop.
Bet they all got full survivors benefits and the pageantry, officer died in duty....
Bullshiat!!!!
These wanna be soldiers have to be stopped.
Csb
/yet cant get the nazi deputy in washington a little closer.


What's a loe?
Or a johnny?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they really think COVID-19 was a liberal hoax or a Chinese lab experiment gone wrong? Nope, it's actually...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Martian_Astronomer: Kuroshin: This just means they need more funding for surplus military hardware!

/but no MOPP gear
//wouldn't want to use face coverings

Knock knock!

*silence, occasionally punctuated with muted shuffling sounds*


Okay. That's fine. Alright.

The joke was screamingly funny and you're always going to be wondering what it was because I'm never going to tell it now, but hey, if you're happy with it that, that's cool.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As people have observed in other cop threads, this should help thin the ranks of the racist assholes, so .... OK?

Not saying the Venn diagram of "racist cops" and "cops who died of the 'rona because they're stupid and believed the anti-vaccination derp" is a solid circle, but ... it's probably pretty close to one. (shrug)
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meant law enforcement officer.
Johnny, john law..
One or more police officers or the police in general. (Though the term is gendered, it does not necessarily refer to a male officer.) The guy was trying to break into the store in broad daylight, and he was completely unfazed when Johnny Law rolled up to arrest him.

Btw, didnt need cops, us tenants and the super were handling it, but property mgr "had to" bc shes a coont. Pardon my french
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Punishers turn into the Punished.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Punishers turn into the Punished.


Lol bullets dont work on a virus.
It's why peter parker  got spider powers and not frank castle....
With great power comes great responsibility.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Back the blue!

(Into a corner and immunize them.)
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image image 299x169]


That is farking art!
 
rummonkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Pocket Ninja: eurotrader: The leading cause of death for police was self inflicted suicide. Not being vaxxed and dying from covid is suicide

I disagree. It is possible for there to be honor and/or dignity in suicide. It's not always true that there is, but it's possible.

There is no possibility of such an overlap when an anti-vaxxer dies from COVID. None whatsoever.

Calling it "stupid suicide" sound better for you? I support death with dignity and the right for a person to end their own life when they want.  The unvaxxed dying from covid is about the same as an overdose death just with less empathy for the death.


I can get behind the idea of naming this "stupid suicide".
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was close

I chose stopped breathing.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"It has been reported to NLEOMF that these officers have died due to direct exposure to the virus during the commission of their official duties," the report says.

That's a weasel-worded way of saying. "We're taking their word for it, even though it was presented without evidence, because it fits our narrative."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a shame
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


If only they didn't waste that bullet on the dog.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
too bad
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: bighairyguy: Self-defunding the police, one salary at a time.

Helpful for the pension system (assuming the city wasn't self-insured for life insurance), but every cop that Darwins out will just get replaced by a new one, so mostly a wash.


No they won't.  Law enforcement is having a tough time filling those slots these days.
 
bthom37
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We truly have taken the dumbest farking people on earth, given them guns, and encouraged them to beat up the poor and brown.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Sympathy for the deaths before vaccines, as they can't exactly work from home and their job requires interacting with the public.

After vaccines? Only puzzlement over why they chose to die.


I regularly see cops interact with the public (wrecks, traffic stops, buying food) without masks. We have a mask mandate here.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"It has been reported to NLEOMF that these officers have died due to direct exposure to the virus during the commission of their official duties," the report says."

Don't be giving their families any bonuses for them dying in the line of duty unless they were vaccinated (assuming they died after availability.)
 
Dryad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter what the causes of death are, if they are current active duty cops they throw ALL the numbers into the bucket and pull out a scary large one and then claim their jobs are dangerous so they need to perform roadside executions and have no oversight.
-
Its always the same story. In previous years, when heart attacks of older cops was the top cause of death, they still added those hundreds to the half dozen or so actually killed in the line of duty to come up with a big scary number to justify mine proof vehicles and grenade launchers.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
duenor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
301 deaths due to covid - well, an astounding number of cops for some reason feel real unhappy about even just wearing masks, let alone vaccinations. I'm in super liberal los angeles and pretty much every cop I see has no mask on.

68 due to car accidents - well I'm sure some of these are tragic deaths because they were engaged in apprehending a felon and not due to shiaty driving.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I didn't realize dying from a disease was "in the line of duty".
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

duenor: 301 deaths due to covid - well, an astounding number of cops for some reason feel real unhappy about even just wearing masks, let alone vaccinations. I'm in super liberal los angeles and pretty much every cop I see has no mask on.

68 due to car accidents - well I'm sure some of these are tragic deaths because they were engaged in apprehending a felon and not due to shiaty driving.


Cops aren't liberals.
 
tekmo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
venturebeat.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*sigh*

Yeah, I guess this counts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
