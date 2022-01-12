 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Anticovid pills arrive at Lehigh Valley Pharmacies, surprising any Farker who has ever been to the Lehigh Valley, as the story is not about aquarium cleaner, horse plate, testosterone blockers or even pills made from urine, but actual meds to treat Covid   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And we're dying here in Allentown
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we're prepping for a new clinic shortly at the hospital I work at.  Can't remember the name of the drug, but its another monoclonal antibody like remdesivir, a new infusion clinic separate from our main center; much safer to give the drug in a department away from where the oncology patients are getting chemo.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: And we're dying here in Allentown


They're closing all the nail salons down.
 
raygundan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phedex: we're prepping for a new clinic shortly at the hospital I work at.  Can't remember the name of the drug, but its another monoclonal antibody like remdesivir, a new infusion clinic separate from our main center; much safer to give the drug in a department away from where the oncology patients are getting chemo.


Remdesivir isn't a monoclonal antibody.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

raygundan: phedex: we're prepping for a new clinic shortly at the hospital I work at.  Can't remember the name of the drug, but its another monoclonal antibody like remdesivir, a new infusion clinic separate from our main center; much safer to give the drug in a department away from where the oncology patients are getting chemo.

Remdesivir isn't a monoclonal antibody.


Probably meant "regeneron."
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is Paxlovid. Holy crap, they weren't kidding when it was reportedly complicated and difficult to make. Especially with 6 stereocenters
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: raygundan: phedex: we're prepping for a new clinic shortly at the hospital I work at.  Can't remember the name of the drug, but its another monoclonal antibody like remdesivir, a new infusion clinic separate from our main center; much safer to give the drug in a department away from where the oncology patients are getting chemo.

Remdesivir isn't a monoclonal antibody.

Probably meant "regeneron."


No, it's Becky.
 
phedex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: raygundan: phedex: we're prepping for a new clinic shortly at the hospital I work at.  Can't remember the name of the drug, but its another monoclonal antibody like remdesivir, a new infusion clinic separate from our main center; much safer to give the drug in a department away from where the oncology patients are getting chemo.

Remdesivir isn't a monoclonal antibody.

Probably meant "regeneron."


Yeah, sorry about that.  I set up the workflows in the system, they give me lists of drugs & treatment durations... I talk with pharmacists all day long, and still get mixed up.

probably why I ain't a pharmacist!
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
5 Pills A Day
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just in time for the end of the Omicron wave. 🤦🏼♂
 
5 Pills A Day
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

berylman: This is Paxlovid. Holy crap, they weren't kidding when it was reportedly complicated and difficult to make. Especially with 6 stereocenters
[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x184]


I count 7, so your entire point is invalid

jk

Yeah, you're not kidding
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hear the latest cure is mainline injections of fresh mole poop.
 
5 Pills A Day
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Resident of Lehigh Valley - what aquarium center?
 
5 Pills A Day
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ah cleaner, not center. Sorry. Yes, plenty of cleaner here
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And we're dying here in Allentown


Got stuck in a hotel van with a truck driver from the east coast. He was talking endlessly about Linda Ronstad from Stoney Poneys on to the driver.
I imagine him talking about Allentown everytime I hear that song:
There aren't any steel mills in Allentown, I  used to deliver there. You want shoes? They got shoe stores.
Billy Joel made a billion dollars on that song and it's stupid. He's an idiot. Now Piano Man, that's a good song, but he's nothing compared to Barry Manilow. That guy can put on a show. But what do you here from him?
Copa Cabana, maybe Looks Like We Made it,
Never hear Mandy, or even It's a Miracle. You know he wrote the State Farm jingle?

20 minutes of hell.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ronstadt...
 
raygundan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: [Fark user image image 425x417]


I don't think that's had enough testing. I'm not comfortable having somebody mandate that all over me. I'm sure with enough time, they'll be able to prove it works, though, and I'll happily let them pray all over me then.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 minute ago  

raygundan: dailygrinds: [Fark user image image 425x417]

I don't think that's had enough testing. I'm not comfortable having somebody mandate that all over me. I'm sure with enough time, they'll be able to prove it works, though, and I'll happily let them pray all over me then.


I'm sure there's something they can put all over you that's been medically proven.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
