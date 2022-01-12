 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Well that de-escalated quickly   (wcvb.com) divider line
14
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obligatory:

Mallrats - Escalator Scene (short)
Youtube UOMZ-Buj2n0
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nightmare-inducing the escalators into the Stockholm subway are long and steep. Whenever I'm there I dread taking them. Just one person falling...
 
Xetal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The pile of people at the bottom made me laugh more than I should have.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
😂
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That was unexpected. Standard Mitch joke does not apply.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sorry, escalator temporarily stairs murder machine
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: That was unexpected. Standard Mitch joke does not apply.


Yeah but it's still a great joke.

Mitch Hedberg - Escalator can never brake joke
Youtube yHopAo_Ohy0
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"hard to watch"

gifscenter.comView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gives me flashbacks of the time the escalator I was on stopped as I was half way between the top and the bottom. Fire Dept. rescued me after an hour and a half.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So it unexpectedly turns into a really fast down escalator.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're supposed to have a ratchet like brake system so they do just turn into stairs. At least the hair in the greasy parts didn't catch fire.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Xetal: The pile of people at the bottom made me laugh more than I should have.


Same, like I know it's dangerous and people got injured, still funny.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kyle Butler: Gives me flashbacks of the time the escalator I was on stopped as I was half way between the top and the bottom. Fire Dept. rescued me after an hour and a half.


I remember the time I fell down the Up escalator.  Took me 45 minutes to hit the bottom.
 
