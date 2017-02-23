 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Forget the fact that he robbed a kids birthday party with a gun, what's up with his wrinkly head?   (fox13news.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Crime, Highwayman, ARIA Charts, South Carolina, South Carolina teen, Rufus Gates, armed robbery, North Carolina  
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the top of his skull missing?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's auditioning to be a California Raisin?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude must exercise regularly.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutis verticis gyrata is not especially cute but you be you.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutis verticis gyrata

Got to be a crappy deal to be treated like a freak because of a rare condition.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I learned something.  On Fark, of all places.
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me he has to pay extra for haircuts...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy. He's a Shar-Pei in disguise. Clever!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four kids and two adults in a motel room? That birthday party never had a chance.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Easy. He's a Shar-Pei in disguise. Clever!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x400]


Well there goes my comment using that same jpg..
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is some Dick Tracy stuff right there. Maybe his partner in crime is Neon Noodle?
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90 Seconds of Adorable Sphynx Kitten Just Being Cute - Lovely Hairless Baby Sphynx Cats
Youtube E-F7OwOJ22I
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a child abuser. Sentence him to a life of not being near kids and putting the Keep Away signs in his yard. Don't care what "rare condition" he has. He used weapons on children. No different from diddling them or hitting them. He's a child abuser. Make him live the life of one. As for his head: maybe one of the Whining Winnies who feel sorry for him can buy him a MAGA hat at the estate sale of some unvaxxed suiCovidicide.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Cutis verticis gyrata is not especially cute but you be you.


Ker_Thwap: Cutis verticis gyrata

Got to be a crappy deal to be treated like a freak because of a rare condition.


Thank you. It's rare that a 'whats up with that [body part]' headline makes me wonder that but genuinely made me wonder what was happening there.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, now THAT is taking cornrows, to a WHOLE new level!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to my GED in Phrenology, he's guilty, guilty, guilty, creepy and back there, guilty.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just play some Slim Whitman at him.
syfy.comView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. I think I would forego shaving my head.  In fact, I might grow a 'fro if I was that guy.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: He's a child abuser. Sentence him to a life of not being near kids and putting the Keep Away signs in his yard. Don't care what "rare condition" he has. He used weapons on children. No different from diddling them or hitting them. He's a child abuser. Make him live the life of one. As for his head: maybe one of the Whining Winnies who feel sorry for him can buy him a MAGA hat at the estate sale of some unvaxxed suiCovidicide.


I can see where you're coming from, but no. Armed robbery is not in any way equivalent to sexually molesting a child.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scalp may be furrowed, but I bet the brain underneath is as smooth as silk...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cornrows:  Not even once.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Huh. I learned something.  On Fark, of all places.


This.  Google image search is interesting/disturbing.  Condition does not seem to have any ethnic preference.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just needs a little symmetry:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Published February 23, 2017"Finger on the pulse, eh subs?
 
Anokha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yvie Oddly would like a word.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wouldn't most people simply grow out their hair to hide this?  I would think it would be particularly easy to hide with with curly hair like an afro.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Published February 23, 2017

Subby dug deep to make fun of that kid's unfortunate medical condition.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally got the hat off?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like NIH shows that 30-79% of people with that condition also have intellectual disability and/or microcephaly
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: Yikes. I think I would forego shaving my head.  In fact, I might grow a 'fro if I was that guy.


mrshowrules: wouldn't most people simply grow out their hair to hide this?  I would think it would be particularly easy to hide with with curly hair like an afro.


Actually a quick skimming of an article I found after the condition was identified upthread says this:

Hair loss can occur over time where the scalp thickens, though hair within any furrows remains normal.

So he lost the hair outside of the furrows, but I wouldn't bother to try and shave inside of those, either.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Four kids and two adults in a motel room? That birthday party never had a chance.


ChrisHansen.gif?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has only gotten worse since that fateful day at the early Lady GaGa concert.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he hold his head underwater too long?  He got prune head.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mawdryn says Hi.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sumdruncomic21: Something tells me he has to pay extra for haircuts...


Looking at the details, it seems that haircuts are about as necessary as when I had cancer. The hair just falls out, except for inside of the furrows.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Just play some Slim Whitman at him.[syfy.com image 850x479]


Username....
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: freetomato: Yikes. I think I would forego shaving my head.  In fact, I might grow a 'fro if I was that guy.

mrshowrules: wouldn't most people simply grow out their hair to hide this?  I would think it would be particularly easy to hide with with curly hair like an afro.

Actually a quick skimming of an article I found after the condition was identified upthread says this:

Hair loss can occur over time where the scalp thickens, though hair within any furrows remains normal.

So he lost the hair outside of the furrows, but I wouldn't bother to try and shave inside of those, either.


Wow.  That really sucks.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shane Battier's kid?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Cutis verticis gyrata

Got to be a crappy deal to be treated like a freak because of a rare condition.


Dave Bautista has developed it. Ain't just Black folks, though they do seem to get it more often.
 
