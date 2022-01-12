 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   After graduating from Greendale, Ben Chang took a position at the Williamsville Central School District in New York   (ktla.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man I get a ration for using Usted anymore.
But I'm formal.

I also don't butcher a language just to act cool, or because I'm insecure.


Aside, WTF, man?

De veras?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El profesor esta jodido

El profesor no va a tener trabajo
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm amazed someone noticed that there was homework to be done...
 
Wobambo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: El profesor esta jodido

El profesor no va a tener trabajo


El Profesor no es macho, es solamente un borracho
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lol! Teachers get bored, but need to use common sense. I'd construct calc exams with answers like:
3
1
4
1
5
9
Or 666 on occasion. But never stupid racist shiat.
 
lurkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Abajo La Terea!
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: El profesor esta jodido

El profesor no va a tener trabajo


¡Verdad!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: man I get a ration for using Usted anymore.
But I'm formal.

I also don't butcher a language just to act cool, or because I'm insecure.


Aside, WTF, man?

De veras?


Try vosotros - people figure you have a weird speech impediment or something

/combine it with Argentinian elles for even more head-scratching
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: HighlanderRPI: El profesor esta jodido

El profesor no va a tener trabajo

El Profesor no es macho, es solamente un borracho


Y menso tambien.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Lol! Teachers get bored, but need to use common sense. I'd construct calc exams with answers like:
3
1
4
1
5
9
Or 666 on occasion. But never stupid racist shiat.


In freshman year I has a math exam where every answer was 2 except for the last problem, which was 1.  That devious teacher had me triple-checking my work.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
El Macho Solo.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I only learned the Spanish I would find useful as I traveled through Mexico &  Central America
1. No, no llames a la policía.
2. ¿Puedes detener el sangrado?
3. ¿tu madre sabe que eres una prostituta?
4. Estoy en la cocina con el tocadiscos
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In 1987, I was in a high school class on China, taught by the most popular teacher in the school.

We had two students in the class who were very big kids - one was about 330lbs and had a last name starting with A, the other was about 400lbs and had a last name beginning with V.

On the first day of class, the teacher announced that we were to sit in alphabetical order by last name. "And it's a good thing too," he said, "because Anderson and Villenueva end up on opposite sides of the room. Otherwise, if they sat closer together, the room would tip over."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: Dr Jack Badofsky: HighlanderRPI: El profesor esta jodido

El profesor no va a tener trabajo

El Profesor no es macho, es solamente un borracho

Y menso tambien.


It's been about 30 years since high school, so much of my 3 years of Spanish classes have evaporated.  I had to resort to Google Translate, which could not make sense of your phrase.
 
carlisimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know Spanish, but I don't understand subby's headline at all.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Holy farking shiat, look at the prejudice in the school baord's response jesus fark:

FTA:The District does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture, or beliefs,"

How farked up does someone have to be to type that "our" shiat? What about cultures? What about beliefs? What about families?

FTA: "This assignment fails to meet our standard and will be dealt with appropriately." The board did not clarify whether it would take further action.

Yeah no kidding they won't take action. The use "our" clarifies that they take the side of the racist who designed the worksheet. That's some self-righteous xenophobic ideology they've cultivate there.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LOL, I don't think Chang was racist, just unhinged in other ways.
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I work with many people from all parts of the Caribbean, Central, and South America and a few of them looked at this and rolled their eyes, some chuckled, and more than a few of them got into a debate about the correct answer for questions 2 and 10.

/I learned that people from the Dominican Republic would answer that completely different than what people from Mexico would say.
//Yes, there is plenty of laughter about how this particular teacher is going to be terminado.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Holy farking shiat, look at the prejudice in the school baord's response jesus fark:

FTA:The District does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture, or beliefs,"

How farked up does someone have to be to type that "our" shiat? What about cultures? What about beliefs? What about families?

FTA: "This assignment fails to meet our standard and will be dealt with appropriately." The board did not clarify whether it would take further action.

Yeah no kidding they won't take action. The use "our" clarifies that they take the side of the racist who designed the worksheet. That's some self-righteous xenophobic ideology they've cultivate there.


Holy shiat, you need medication.  I'm skipping therapy and going straight to pills to emphasize just how crazy you are.  And the "won't take action" part is likely a "does not comment on personnel matters" type of response, not a "get stuffed with a cactus" one.

Go for a walk, Bennie.  Turn off your phone and just go around the block.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: PhoenixFarker: Dr Jack Badofsky: HighlanderRPI: El profesor esta jodido

El profesor no va a tener trabajo

El Profesor no es macho, es solamente un borracho

Y menso tambien.

It's been about 30 years since high school, so much of my 3 years of Spanish classes have evaporated.  I had to resort to Google Translate, which could not make sense of your phrase.


With my high school Spanish and college French combined, I believe the meaning there is "The prof is going to be jobless. The prof is not male/manly, is only a drunkard, and [is] a fool, as well." Exacto?
 
Tabletop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What race Mexico, like the US, is ethnically diverse. I wonder who the parents think this is being racist against.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unrelated, Jamie Lynn Spears is pretty and I'd slap her on her bum.  That's what I learned today from this.  I hope she's old enough to be slapped on the bum, or I'd maybe slap her on the bum for not being old enough to be slapped on the bum.

/she's 30, chillax
 
