(The Daily Beast)   New trend among the anti-vax set, vlog from your hospital bed about how not bad it is to catch the virus. From your hospital bed   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has much comedy potential, please don't stop.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they totally owned the libs, so it's worth it.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unvaccinated MAGAts is one group of people I solidly give not one, singular fark about, and if they all died tomorrow, I wouldn't bat an eyelash. So, if they want to record their slow, painful, suffocating demise for all posterity. Please. Don't stop on my account.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure to give them the medical equipment that suffers from electronic interference.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxxers: DON'T TRUST THE SCIENCE, FAKE NEWS, BIG PHARMA, F*CK FAUCI

Also anti-vaxxers: HELP ME OBI-WAN HOSPITAL, YOU'RE MY ONLY HOPE
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: This has much comedy potential, please don't stop.


This trend will stop ... one way or another.

/just as every smoker quits
//the trick is to still be alive after quitting
/// ... punchline?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna issue a preemptive "Thanks, COVID. I really appreciate it." for the ones who will die after "vlogging" about how COVID ain't no thing. LOL

I don't believe in karma or the dangers of tempting fate, but I do believe in probability and the certainty that some percentage of people who yap about how something won't kill them will indeed be killed by that thing they said wouldn't kill them. Because the flip side of stupid is comedy for the rest of us.

Gotta laugh to keep from crying and all that.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd feel pretty owned if they did it from their coffin.  Even more so if the coffin was being conveyed into a crematorium furnace.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to either die or be permanently seriously disabled. Anything less he will consider a "win", and use that to galvanize more idiots into making really bad decisions.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tansa: [Fark user image 850x474]


Jesus. Have some decency, man. Next time, put a squirrel nut sack on his face.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is about more than your stupid farking political arguments and debates.

fark that stupid shiat.

The vaccines are no longer experimental. Get the farking shot.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Anti-vaxxers: DON'T TRUST THE SCIENCE, FAKE NEWS, BIG PHARMA, F*CK FAUCI

Also anti-vaxxers: HELP ME OBI-WAN HOSPITAL, YOU'RE MY ONLY HOPE


"I don't trust things that educated people come up with using the scientific method... which I'll talk about over the Internet from my hospital bed that I got to using a powered vehicle, under artificial lighting, using my smart phone."

If just one of these idiots walked naked out of the woods - in which they had survived a substantial amount of time hunting without weapons, eating everything raw (fire for cooking or warmth is technology) - with a bad cough... OK.  Dude, you've earned it.  Until this moment you have lived without the benefit of education or science.  I won't call you out as a hypocrite or a moron.

But I'd still watch you die without helping if you didn't accept that science was what made the help possible.
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, puh-leese....why even go to the hospital? Jus' head on over to Home Depot, get some PVC piping, couple hefty bags, 1" clear flexi-pipe, large garbage cans, shop vac (for the liquids) set up 'n build your own care center in the garage with that old recliner. Why give the doctors and hospitals all your money? Facebook knows exactly what to do. Then, anyone can visit, Auntie Brittinie Bob will cook, and the libs will be crying so hard, because you showed 'em jus' how dumb they is.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people have a mass hysteria death wish. They'd rather die than get the vaccine, but if you are I are sick, it's because we're weak.

I sometimes wonder who's going to pay for all this medical care. The insurance companies are not going to be thrilled about their bottom line, plus a lot of these morons are uninsured because they are ruggedly, independently self- or not employed.

How are Medicare and Medicaid 'affording' these bills?

How many rural hospitals will be bankrupted?

How many Fox-viewers will croak?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irony is ironic
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is and will make money from this stunt. When he lives and comes out of the hospital he will have more money and "fame". He doesn't care how many people suffer as long as he profits. Typical conservaturd.
:(
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitalized, but not a big deal?  Insanity.  I've gone to a hospital for things, but always left a few hours later.  Things like allergic reactions to two medications as a child, uncontrollable ear infection as a toddler, and epididymitis as an adult.  Always left after a few hours, and much of that was just sitting and waiting.  To actually require a bed is a big farking deal.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Unvaccinated MAGAts is one group of people I solidly give not one, singular fark about, and if they all died tomorrow, I wouldn't bat an eyelash. So, if they want to record their slow, painful, suffocating demise for all posterity. Please. Don't stop on my account.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can we go back to the far-right being useful idiots that would die for their country proudly, instead dangerous idiots of dying for their stupidity proudly?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember, folks - only the survivors tweet! The rest? Not so much.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who has time to look at one vlog, let alone millions
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't wait for followup: "Paying bills was easy. No socialism for me."
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Darwin needs to get working.
 
12349876
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*looks at picture*

An oxygen tube instead of a vaccine?  You're not convincing me dudebro.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Unvaccinated MAGAts is one group of people I solidly give not one, singular fark about, and if they all died tomorrow, I wouldn't bat an eyelash. So, if they want to record their slow, painful, suffocating demise for all posterity. Please. Don't stop on my account.


I might bat an eyelash, due to all the hysterical laughing.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's quite odd how, not so long ago, conservatives didn't want teachers who might have AIDS to be in front of children.

Pretty sure it was a might but harder to get AIDS, but if they were consistent they wouldn't be conservatives
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just the latest example of how Idiocracy is here now.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why is the hospital giving this choad Internet access?

You want to log on to the hospital Wifi? Look into this camera and say, "The vaccine would have prevented this! I swear, under no duress and of my own free will, to pay the medical costs out of my own bank account! No one should have to pay for my idiocy!!!"

That, or bill them $500/minute for access. Paid in advance, in 15 minute blocks.
 
