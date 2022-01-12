 Skip to content
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mr Gaynes, who said he does not listen to Radio One or go clubbing ....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hey, drive through Pennsylvania, in the rural areas where the churches have not yet authorized any modern music after 1987.
Pick any radio station.
Unless it's country, you will hear heavy rotation of approved songs only.
Which is why I have a newfangled CD player in my automobile.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the club - where membership costs more than £200 a month - argued that tracks recorded 'years ago' just don't sound as good when played through their sound systems."


When will this cutting edge club discover the superior sound quality of vintage vinyl?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Antony Stewart, Head of Group Exercise, who has a background in the music industry...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a real problem?

I like music over (checks age) um as lot older than me.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His lawsuit is stupid but so is their defense about audio quality.

"Antony Stewart, Head of Group Exercise, who has a background in the music industry, told the tribunal that modern music simply sounded better than tracks recorded in the past.
'Music production has advanced significantly and with time this has meant that songs that were produced years ago do not sound as good when played on new sound systems in comparison to new music which has been produced and designed to be played with the current technology,' he said."

I mean, it's true to a point, but that point isn't 18 months ago, or even 10 years ago.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm about the same age and spend a lot of time at the gym.  The music at my gym is pretty contemporary, but in a tiny time window like that pretentious place.  However, an age discrimination claim is ridiculous.  He would only have a case is they specifically changed the music when he showed up, and then told him they did that.  In writing.
 
overthinker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Richard Simmons is re-releasing Dancing to the Oldies with hits from:
Post Malone = Circles
DaBaby = Rockstar
and.. Cardi B's classic tune from the past, "WAP"!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UberDave: Mr Gaynes, who said he does not listen to Radio One or go clubbing ....

[Fark user image 476x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No gym should play any music. Period.

Everyone there already has a music player and whatever they play is always something guaranteed to piss everyone off anyway.

And if you play music out loud through your phones crappy speaker it should be legal to throw paper sacks full of cold diarrhea at your head.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: No gym should play any music. Period.

Everyone there already has a music player and whatever they play is always something guaranteed to piss everyone off anyway.

And if you play music out loud through your phones crappy speaker it should be legal to throw paper sacks full of cold diarrhea at your head.


Nah, just a blanket party in the locker room.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: dothemath: No gym should play any music. Period.

Everyone there already has a music player and whatever they play is always something guaranteed to piss everyone off anyway.

And if you play music out loud through your phones crappy speaker it should be legal to throw paper sacks full of cold diarrhea at your head.

Nah, just a blanket party in the locker room.


Or a lemon party in the sauna.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tabletop: His lawsuit is stupid but so is their defense about audio quality.

"Antony Stewart, Head of Group Exercise, who has a background in the music industry, told the tribunal that modern music simply sounded better than tracks recorded in the past.
'Music production has advanced significantly and with time this has meant that songs that were produced years ago do not sound as good when played on new sound systems in comparison to new music which has been produced and designed to be played with the current technology,' he said."

I mean, it's true to a point, but that point isn't 18 months ago, or even 10 years ago.


Holy Crap that guy is completely full of it. Modern music sounds like it was mastered on  a cheese grater. Don't even get me started on dynamic range or lack there of.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Artcurus: Tabletop: His lawsuit is stupid but so is their defense about audio quality.

"Antony Stewart, Head of Group Exercise, who has a background in the music industry, told the tribunal that modern music simply sounded better than tracks recorded in the past.
'Music production has advanced significantly and with time this has meant that songs that were produced years ago do not sound as good when played on new sound systems in comparison to new music which has been produced and designed to be played with the current technology,' he said."

I mean, it's true to a point, but that point isn't 18 months ago, or even 10 years ago.

Holy Crap that guy is completely full of it. Modern music sounds like it was mastered on  a cheese grater. Don't even get me started on dynamic range or lack there of.


Sir, this is Third Space
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just to mess with this guy they should play Glenn Miller Orchestra then switch it up with some Ja Rule then back to Cab Calloway and then to Lil Nass X then Crosy Still and Nas then Dua Lipa. Musical gaslighting...he'll go nuts
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can't really blame the gym. If I have to listen to anymore "classic" rock I'm puke through clenched teeth.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the knife - rock classics
Youtube mwDxtM4Au94
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is looking at what subby did there ....

c-cl.cdn.smule.comView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This guy is an idiot for so many farking reasons, what a dumbass.

dothemath: No gym should play any music. Period.


dothemath for Heisman!
 
