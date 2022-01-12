 Skip to content
(Fortune)   And it turns out, the REAL Covid cure was all the weed we smoked along the way   (fortune.com) divider line
67
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, you don't smoke it - you give it to the virus, and then the virus is all like "hey man, didn't mean to be a problem, we're just gonna hang until our ride shows up."
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pardon me, but I have to further my own research.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like CBD is just as effective.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of inoculating against diseases, in before. . .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, so that's why liberal communities haven't been hit as hard!
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well no wonder I'm not catching this latest round when everyone around me is... Vaxxed, boosted, and stoned!
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Looks like CBD is just as effective.


CBD:weed::decaf:coffee

// flips bail, sets rod in cup
// not really - your yum is not mine to yuck
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannabis compounds stopped COVID virus from infecting human cells in lab study

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Cannabis compounds stopped COVID virus from infecting human cells in lab study

[Fark user image 180x280]


Goddammit...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I need stronger weed? Covid - August 2020. I tried. Really I did.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
@Gardenweasel - You need the right CBD compounds.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you still get Covid, but you don't care?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thermo: well no wonder I'm not catching this latest round when everyone around me is... Vaxxed, boosted, and stoned!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you Randy Marsh!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CBGA and CBDA are converted to CBG and CBD by heating. Enjoy your edibles.

GardenWeasel: Looks like CBD is just as effective.


All of this is very preliminary at this point. Promising, but a lot of dead ends start out that way. At least the needed research is actually getting done.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm doing my part!

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been trying to figure out for two years how I've avoided getting the 'rona <takes a giant bong hit> now I know why
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thermo: well no wonder I'm not catching this latest round when everyone around me is... Vaxxed, boosted, and stoned!


Me too. Cool
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State's Global Hemp Innovation Center. "They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2

Oh ffs.  Im sure his 'research' tools consist of a hookah, 11 bongs and a case of rolling papers.   He's probably smoked Ivermectin
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can get get the weed from a dispensary or rec outlet, the label lists each of the CBD components. Tell the budtender you want a strain with CBGA and CBDA.

If you're buying it from a friend, check what strains they purport to offer against Leafly and WeedMap for some some rough lab info on their strains.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SummerOf69: @Gardenweasel - You need the right CBD compounds.


I assume the CBD that has THC in it?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

sandbar67: I've been trying to figure out for two years how I've avoided getting the 'rona <takes a giant bong hit> now I know why


Tracks with my friends group too.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And now I wish cannibinoids didn't play hell with my system.  Would have kept my pain manageable and provided extra protection against COVID.

Stupid negative side-effects...
 
mikalmd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll drink smoke to that ..
 
lefty248
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: And now I wish cannibinoids didn't play hell with my system.  Would have kept my pain manageable and provided extra protection against COVID.

Stupid negative side-effects...


What is a negative side effect of pot? Serious question. I've been smoking it for 47 years. Don't think I've ever had a negative side effect.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thermo: well no wonder I'm not catching this latest round when everyone around me is... Vaxxed, boosted, and stoned!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lefty248: Kuroshin: And now I wish cannibinoids didn't play hell with my system.  Would have kept my pain manageable and provided extra protection against COVID.

Stupid negative side-effects...

What is a negative side effect of pot? Serious question. I've been smoking it for 47 years. Don't think I've ever had a negative side effect.


In most places the worst effect of pot is what happens when you get caught.
 
falkone32
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

snocone: Pardon me, but I have to further my own research.


I've been researching this nearly every day since the pandemic began. I took a break for four months early last year and got infected. Coincidence? Yes. But I'm going to keep checking anyway just to be safe.
 
petec
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
and here I thought it was my type 0- blood keeping me covid free

/I'll take all the help I can get
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PirateKing: lefty248: Kuroshin: And now I wish cannibinoids didn't play hell with my system.  Would have kept my pain manageable and provided extra protection against COVID.

Stupid negative side-effects...

What is a negative side effect of pot? Serious question. I've been smoking it for 47 years. Don't think I've ever had a negative side effect.

In most places the worst effect of pot is what happens when you get caught.


For me, it's the munchies and associated weight gain.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Best news I've heard all day.

/lives in a legalish state
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, I'd like to see more research on this to see if THC really has an anti-Covid effect or not.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm about to go out to my car and give myself a booster...
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought I told everyone this a couple years ago. Maybe i forgot to mention it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The herbs and spices must flow
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You know, I do know several musicians that are still playing gigs (they gotta eat) and none of them have gotten sick. . .
 
thehobbes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: In all seriousness, I'd like to see more research on this to see if THC really has an anti-Covid effect or not.



For once "Do your own research" makes perfect sense!

I am COVID free since at least the 80s.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lefty248: Kuroshin: And now I wish cannibinoids didn't play hell with my system.  Would have kept my pain manageable and provided extra protection against COVID.

Stupid negative side-effects...

What is a negative side effect of pot? Serious question. I've been smoking it for 47 years. Don't think I've ever had a negative side effect.



It farks with my system in really weird ways.  After about three months of dosing for pain management, I stopped being able to process carbohydrates.  I would develop a migraine, suffer massive nausea, as well as body aches.  It was as if I had suddenly become diabetic.  I lived with it for another six months before I decided to drop it prior to some medical procedures I was scheduling at the time (then those got cancelled).  Within two weeks I was able to eat bread again, and after a month I was back to normal.

It's not a normal side-effect of cannabis.  It's my specific body that has trouble with it.  Farking sucks, because it was an okay pain management tool, and I had already told my doctor I was taking myself off opioids when I made the switch.  Now there's nothing at all (wouldn't go back on the pills even if it were an option).

Hooray.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rick James - Mary Jane
Youtube -1LGBg9ysd4
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Four people in my home.

Two people do not partake in cannabis.  Got COVID.

Two people are goddamn chimneys with cannabis.  No COVID.

The research is valid.
 
umrdyldo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: lefty248: Kuroshin: And now I wish cannibinoids didn't play hell with my system.  Would have kept my pain manageable and provided extra protection against COVID.

Stupid negative side-effects...

What is a negative side effect of pot? Serious question. I've been smoking it for 47 years. Don't think I've ever had a negative side effect.


It farks with my system in really weird ways.  After about three months of dosing for pain management, I stopped being able to process carbohydrates.  I would develop a migraine, suffer massive nausea, as well as body aches.  It was as if I had suddenly become diabetic.  I lived with it for another six months before I decided to drop it prior to some medical procedures I was scheduling at the time (then those got cancelled).  Within two weeks I was able to eat bread again, and after a month I was back to normal.

It's not a normal side-effect of cannabis.  It's my specific body that has trouble with it.  Farking sucks, because it was an okay pain management tool, and I had already told my doctor I was taking myself off opioids when I made the switch.  Now there's nothing at all (wouldn't go back on the pills even if it were an option).

Hooray.


Yeah the symptoms you describe is very typical.  Had a brother lose a massive amount of weight because he got sick thinking even eating.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't stop me from getting it, likely due to having and auto immune disorder. Edibles helped with the insane pain Covid caused by triggering my psoriatic arthritis.

I threw everything at that pain.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
South Park did it!
 
petec
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thermo: PirateKing: lefty248: Kuroshin: And now I wish cannibinoids didn't play hell with my system.  Would have kept my pain manageable and provided extra protection against COVID.

Stupid negative side-effects...

What is a negative side effect of pot? Serious question. I've been smoking it for 47 years. Don't think I've ever had a negative side effect.

In most places the worst effect of pot is what happens when you get caught.

For me, it's the munchies and associated weight gain.


might I suggest grapes?

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/​b​enefits-of-grapes
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now, if only someone would poll cannabis users to see if they've had covid.
 
synithium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This tracks.....all the way to the cupboard to get snacks, then back to the couch, then maybe upstairs for a nap, before a long day of binge watching the series of tubes.

More study required.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 500x742]


My so is a major harry potter fan.

I trolled her saying he was gonna star in an autobiography called harry pothead and the chamber pipe.
 
