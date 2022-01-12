 Skip to content
 
(Las Vegas Review Journal)   Arrest made after warrant issued for 49-year-old white man with "bushy white beard" and blue eyes. Unfortunately, for some reason, the man arrested seems different   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist cop humor
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what non crime he'd committed that pissed off a racist cop
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close enough, lets go steal a donut from a bakery.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I wonder what non crime he'd committed that pissed off a racist cop


I'm going to guess aggravated possession of  melanin.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Gubbo: I wonder what non crime he'd committed that pissed off a racist cop

I'm going to guess aggravated possession of  melanin.


I was going with "has a car with some nice rims". Same thing I guess.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, blue EYES.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I wonder what non crime he'd committed that pissed off a racist cop


No papers.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A friend of mine helps manage a homeless shelter here in Atlanta and he's got a few stories about this stuff. What is supposed to happen is a picture of the wanted person should be attached to the warrant and the arresting officers are supposed to compare the two. They are also supposed to double-check the DOB's between the arrested person's ID and the warrant.

It doesn't always happen.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The cop can't see race guys. It's a totally legit mistake! You guys are the bad ones for trying to hold him accountable!! You're all racist against cops!!! Just wait until you need a cop, then we'll see!!!! If not for cops your neighborhood would look like Kabul!!!!!

/Think that should cover it
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't see color
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
""It's pretty hard to make a mistake of that magnitude when you have such different characteristics and races of a suspect," said attorney Brent Bryson, who wrote the lawsuit."

That's an interesting way to say 'it's all but completely f*cking impossible and you know the cops were trying to f*ck with a ni**er again.'
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 640x782]


*spittake*
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You've got to understand. This guy's black. Like REALLY black. He's got to be guilty of something.

drkafroasian1pm.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dracos31: Gubbo: I wonder what non crime he'd committed that pissed off a racist cop

No papers.


Yep, didn't have his driving license.

The warrant was for possession of a gun by a convicted felon, which I'm sure made the cops even more "afraid for their lives".
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shane Lee Brown was held in the Henderson Detention Center for two days, although he "repeatedly explained" that he was not the same Shane Brown as the man with the bench warrant.

My guess: every time he tried to tell them they had the wrong guy, his paperwork was put back on the bottom of the pile as punishment for being uppity.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They were waiting to see if the makeup wore off?

/NOT defending those who need help with their reading comprehension
 
Resin33
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jgok: dracos31: Gubbo: I wonder what non crime he'd committed that pissed off a racist cop

No papers.

Yep, didn't have his driving license.

The warrant was for possession of a gun by a convicted felon, which I'm sure made the cops even more "afraid for their lives".


He's lucky he lived to sue.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: They are also supposed to double-check the DOB's between the arrested person's ID and the warrant.


Doesn't help when police just update their database to list your DOB as an "alternate" given by the wanted suspect.

I have a name of [first name] M [last name] and my birthday is April 03. There is another [first name] M [last name] with a birthday of April 13. We share the same middle initial but I don't know if the middle name is the same - first and last name are the same and our DOB is different by only 10 days. So, the other guy has arrest warrants and such and I get caught up in the mess. At some point in the past, when a LEO was sorting things out, they punched into the state database that my DOB is an "alias" or "alternate" DOB of the actual wanted guy. Now it's all farked up to where any warrant he has listing him and his actual DOB also cause trouble for me - trouble for me "because the computer says..."
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jgok: dracos31: Gubbo: I wonder what non crime he'd committed that pissed off a racist cop

No papers.

Yep, didn't have his driving license.

The warrant was for possession of a gun by a convicted felon, which I'm sure made the cops even more "afraid for their lives".


A felon who was convicted before the guy they ACTUALLY arrested was even born.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So when cops are racists, libs complain. Cops suddenly turn color blind, libs complain. MAKE UP YOUR MINDS!
 
PunGent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bad...but coulda been worse:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
v2micca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, not sure what kind of bullshiat laws are on the books in Nevada to protect cops when they make these kind of massive fark-ups.  But, assuming there is nothing Florida level in the legal code, the Metro Department should be looking for a settlement pretty quickly on this one.
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jgok: dracos31: Gubbo: I wonder what non crime he'd committed that pissed off a racist cop

No papers.

Yep, didn't have his driving license.

The warrant was for possession of a gun by a convicted felon, which I'm sure made the cops even more "afraid for their lives.


No, he didn't get shot just wrongly arrested.
Just pay the man. The wallet is the only place they feel.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

poppaskwat: My guess: every time he tried to tell them they had the wrong guy, his paperwork was put back on the bottom of the pile as punishment for being uppity.


Nope. He probably heard "TELL IT TO THE JUDGE!" about a thousand times.

If you think cops are lazy pieces of shiat, you haven't met jail guards.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Jgok: dracos31: Gubbo: I wonder what non crime he'd committed that pissed off a racist cop

No papers.

Yep, didn't have his driving license.

The warrant was for possession of a gun by a convicted felon, which I'm sure made the cops even more "afraid for their lives".

A felon who was convicted before the guy they ACTUALLY arrested was even born.


Smart move. If you arrest criminals before they are born, it may scare them straight.
 
oopsboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
you don't understand judge - this Shane Brown IS A BLACK GUY!
it must be the paperwork thats wrong!
 
