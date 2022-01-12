 Skip to content
 
(Straits Times)   The Straits complains about the Gays   (straitstimes.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GSSOAA is my lesbian Bangles cover band.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gay Sex Scene on Anubis' Armoire is the lesbian Bangles band, Gay Sex Scene on Athens Acropolis is the John Travolta fan club/ gay Grease cover band.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greeks have a problem with gay sex,since when?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Gays taking over Telegraph Road?  Maybe some private Investigations are in order.   Just go down to the waterline.   Skateaway, Harry.  that's all
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Dire...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in 1985, the Straits were upset when they found out one gay had his own jet airplane and was a millionaire.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people get upset about gay people being around, all I can think of is the threat to their closet doors.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from 500 BC
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anonymous producers of the short film called Departhenon said the Parthenon symbolised "nationalism, the cult of Antiquity" and "patriarchy".
They described the erotic scene between the two men at the site as a "political act".

Oh Jesus, give me a farking break... Where's that eye-roll masturbation GIF when you really need it?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Greeks have a problem with gay sex,since when?


I've read a few stories on this, and I'm not certain from the quotes whether they are outraged at the fact that it was a gay sex scene or just the fact that it was a lewd scene in general shot at a historical site illegally. I'd be interested if anyone has an article that actually provides real detail on the complaint.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Back in 1985, the Straits were upset when they found out one gay had his own jet airplane and was a millionaire.


Those were Dire times.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about their island neighbors?

traveltomtom.netView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Back in 1985, the Straits were upset when they found out one gay had his own jet airplane and was a millionaire.


And he was getting his chicks for free, for some reason
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd, normally the only people buggering Greeks at the Acropolis are the British Museum.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think this one is about the gayness. They'd probably be upset if a straight sex scene were shot at the Acropolis as well. Presumably.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: spongeboob: Greeks have a problem with gay sex,since when?

I've read a few stories on this, and I'm not certain from the quotes whether they are outraged at the fact that it was a gay sex scene or just the fact that it was a lewd scene in general shot at a historical site illegally. I'd be interested if anyone has an article that actually provides real detail on the complaint.


It wasn't lewd, it was a classic Greek sex scene!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love my Birdcage fine China... they're some kind of ancient abstract Greek pattern...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: When people get upset about gay people being around, all I can think of is the threat to their closet doors.


It seems less about gay people 'being around' and 'how about not buttfarking at a historical site visited by tourists and children'
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I don't think this one is about the gayness. They'd probably be upset if a straight sex scene were shot at the Acropolis as well. Presumably.


A straight sex scene would be wrong and non historic!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: But what about their island neighbors?

[traveltomtom.net image 640x480]


Uh yeah, where's that video?

/asking for a friend
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave those historical reenactors alone!
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QI | They Say Of The Acropolis Where The Parthenon Is...
Youtube GdvD4Fhc_K8
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what they are doing to the soil?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: spongeboob: Greeks have a problem with gay sex,since when?

I've read a few stories on this, and I'm not certain from the quotes whether they are outraged at the fact that it was a gay sex scene or just the fact that it was a lewd scene in general shot at a historical site illegally. I'd be interested if anyone has an article that actually provides real detail on the complaint.


I think the second scenario is the right one. Sure, there are some people who have a problem with the whole "gay" aspect, but I really thin kit's the fact that they're doing at a protected site. And the assholes who shot the film aren't helping their case with their defense.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: nicoffeine: When people get upset about gay people being around, all I can think of is the threat to their closet doors.

It seems less about gay people 'being around' and 'how about not buttfarking at a historical site visited by tourists and children'


Don't you hate then you visit  a historical site and catch the ghey>
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
First of all, why are straight people watching gay pornos?

Secondly, wasn't man-boy-love a thing in ancient Greece?  You know, the culture that built that shiat?

Thirdly, the short film called Departhenon ...

If that's supposed to be a play on words, I'm completely whooshed.

/i even make puns in foreign languages and am whooshed
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: You know what they are doing to the soil?


Were they soiling it?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Coulda been worse.

They could have been recording that debbil weed music.

cdn8.openculture.comView Full Size


/pink floyd live in pompeii 1971
//yeah I know...
///god destroyed pompeii for all teh gay
 
NobleHam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed in the article and in the Fark comments so far for not providing a link.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: nicoffeine: When people get upset about gay people being around, all I can think of is the threat to their closet doors.

It seems less about gay people 'being around' and 'how about not buttfarking at a historical site visited by tourists and children'


How else do they think children are made?

/how do I think children are made?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some things you have to do yourself, I guess. NSFW, obviously: https://archive.org/details/Departhen​o​n
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Greeks have a problem with gay sex,since when?


I'd imagine more of them have a problem with where it happened.  If some dudes (or anyone else) started filming porn at the Washington Monument, it'd be kinda amusing but nonetheless national monuments aren't really for porn sets.  Yeah, that's gonna annoy people.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: spongeboob: Greeks have a problem with gay sex,since when?

I'd imagine more of them have a problem with where it happened.  If some dudes (or anyone else) started filming porn at the Washington Monument, it'd be kinda amusing but nonetheless national monuments aren't really for porn sets.  Yeah, that's gonna annoy people.


I've seen gay porn filmed in Mecca. Now those guys had balls. Pretty hairy ones from what I recall.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Eusukades?

Yeah, Eulikades?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: spongeboob: Greeks have a problem with gay sex,since when?

I'd imagine more of them have a problem with where it happened.  If some dudes (or anyone else) started filming porn at the Washington Monument, it'd be kinda amusing but nonetheless national monuments aren't really for porn sets.  Yeah, that's gonna annoy people.

I've seen gay porn filmed in Mecca. Now those guys had balls. Pretty hairy ones from what I recall.


Porn meant to be marketed, or just some phone video of some gay guys getting nasty?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The Acropolis and its monuments are universal symbols of the classical spirit and civilization, and form the greatest architectural and artistic complex bequeathed by Greek Antiquity to the world,"

And it's a great place to film a sex scene.
tornosnews.grView Full Size

maybe not
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Back in 1985, the Straits were upset when they found out one gay had his own jet airplane and was a millionaire.


You'd be upset too if you had to move refrigerators.

/ Actually, they were jealous he still had his own hair.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

knbwhite: NobleHam: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: spongeboob: Greeks have a problem with gay sex,since when?

I'd imagine more of them have a problem with where it happened.  If some dudes (or anyone else) started filming porn at the Washington Monument, it'd be kinda amusing but nonetheless national monuments aren't really for porn sets.  Yeah, that's gonna annoy people.

I've seen gay porn filmed in Mecca. Now those guys had balls. Pretty hairy ones from what I recall.

Porn meant to be marketed, or just some phone video of some gay guys getting nasty?


Definitely amateur, but I don't know if anyone made money off of it.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: You know what they are doing to the soil?


....Landing strips for Gay Martians!  I Swear ta Gawd!

(Maybe they were looking for a burrow owl.)

/ You know what, Stuart?
// I LIKE you!
/// You're not like the other people here at the trailer park.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: Coulda been worse.

They could have been recording that debbil weed music.

[cdn8.openculture.com image 579x360]

/pink floyd live in pompeii 1971
//yeah I know...
///god destroyed pompeii for all teh gay


That is a great set.  And they did it again in 2008 or so.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ancient Greek Temple, ancient Greek sex.  The problem is?

/ The reaction they got is making their point for them.
 
