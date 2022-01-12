 Skip to content
(Twitter)   That escalated quickly   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more impressed with the ones who were making submarines.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All technology will eventually be used to f*ck or kill.

Sometimes both at the same time.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first arial bombardment was done using bombs attached to balloons in 1849, but my understanding is that those didn't really doo much. The first bombs dropped from a heavier-than-air aircraft were essentially big grenades that this guy yeeted over the side of his biplane in 1911.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


All I'm saying is that drug cartels have had the capacity to drop explosives out of the sky for a very long time, and I don't think anyone would bet this is the first time it's happened.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the next thing will be fighter drones to take out the drone bombers.

Begun, the Drone Wars have.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now I'm really looking forward to the next season of Narcos.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That should quiet down the neighbor's raucous midnight parties.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The first arial bombardment was done...


When was the first helvetica bombardment done?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Jalisco Cartel?  Man, I love their soda, guess I will have to stop drinking it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I did this sort of thing, small scale, with a RC plane and fireworks back in the day. And we even hit our target. Kinda.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not a secret that the CIA has aircraft.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm more curious about how this footage was released in the first place.

So this drone was from a drug cartel bombing something, and they released this video as a warning, I suppose?
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Now I'm really looking forward to the next season of Narcos.


Wait until the next generation of gringos looks like cast of the IT Crowd.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Martian_Astronomer: The first arial bombardment was done...


THANK YOU!

I was literally just typing a post asking if I needed to mock myself for talking about dropping sans-serif typefaces on my enemies.
 
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Probably a drone sold to the Mexican military, by the United States, then stolen LOL
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This isn't really a surprise. ISIS was using drones to bullseye targets as small as a tank commander popping his head out of the turret.

Video shows what is probably a death, so, warning

ISIS drone strike Abrams main battle tank in Mosul
Youtube Po8bfnvbRyA
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Martian_Astronomer: The first arial bombardment was done...

When was the first helvetica bombardment done?


Good joke Comic-sans.
 
blasterz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1920 Tulsa white supremacists unimpressed.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Michoacán? The cartel is bombing ice cream shops?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Martian_Astronomer: The first arial bombardment was done...

When was the first helvetica bombardment done?


Says here it leaves nothing but the fillings in their teeth.

Cool. What's Comic Sans do?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: All technology will eventually be used to f*ck or kill.

Sometimes both at the same time.


cav scout like typing detected
 
thehobbes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: This isn't really a surprise. ISIS was using drones to bullseye targets as small as a tank commander popping his head out of the turret.

Video shows what is probably a death, so, warning

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Po8bfnvb​RyA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's a hell of a shot.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Martian_Astronomer: The first arial bombardment was done...

When was the first helvetica bombardment done?


As soon as we reach Comic Sans, it's all over.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: PirateKing: Martian_Astronomer: The first arial bombardment was done...

When was the first helvetica bombardment done?

Says here it leaves nothing but the fillings in their teeth.

Cool. What's Comic Sans do?


And yes, that's a blatant rip off of Bill Hicks I never imagined I'd find a use for. Squad goals.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: This isn't really a surprise. ISIS was using drones to bullseye targets as small as a tank commander popping his head out of the turret.

Video shows what is probably a death, so, warning

[YouTube video: ISIS drone strike Abrams main battle tank in Mosul]


Meh, wake me when they can bullseye womp rats and exhaust ports
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

make me some tea: So the next thing will be fighter drones to take out the drone bombers.

Begun, the Drone Wars have.


As they work on air superiority, they will also want to have ground cover.  They just might repurpose some Estes rockets and set up their own Patriot Narco-Terrorist Missile Battery.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: That should quiet down the neighbor's raucous midnight parties.


I have a lot of neighbors that shoot off fireworks...........................
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's a lot of very simple formulae to make something go boom, drones aren't very expensive, and getting the second to drop the first isn't exactly rocket science. Thanks to the US' war on drugs, the cartels have more funding than most actual armies, so they can do this sort of thing easily.

The fact that cartels are carrying out farking air raids, however, shows the kind of hell our country has created down there.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least the group that dropped them was polite enough to open with a flashbang to keep from killing people.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It looked like they dropped smoke bombs first to flush the humans out, then bombed it with actual explosives afterward.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

grokca: PirateKing: Martian_Astronomer: The first arial bombardment was done...

When was the first helvetica bombardment done?

Good joke Comic-sans.


Good joke Comma-sar?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: It looked like they dropped smoke bombs first to flush the humans out, then bombed it with actual explosives afterward.


New recruits? Already trained and ready and probably will work for the highest bidder, now?
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: This isn't really a surprise. ISIS was using drones to bullseye targets as small as a tank commander popping his head out of the turret.

Video shows what is probably a death, so, warning

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Po8bfnvb​RyA]


Yeah the idea that only nation-states have air forces has been obsolete for going on a decade now. Consumer electronics and open source computer vision libraries have given malicious actors a lot more tools for violence projection than bog-standard guys with guns.
 
