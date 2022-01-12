 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Worst. Blind. Date. Ever   (bbc.com) divider line
45
    More: Awkward, Cooking, Date, Food, Woman, Chicago, Chinese social media platform WeChat, Non-essential businesses, Ms Wang  
•       •       •

2179 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 3:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You can just wear contacts"

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a Hallmark movie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop being a wang.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I preferred my headline of "Wang stuck for four days".
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Sounds like a Hallmark movie.


Or Lifetime where he murders her.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as he's a decent guy and she's not a harpy (which seems to be the case), it's just a thing that happened, you know?  Maybe they'll laugh about it afterwards, maybe they'll take steps to make sure they never even accidentally meet again.  Or somewhere in between.

Now if it were me, I'd have ruined it about 10 minutes in with a joke about 'the implication' and never be able to recover the mood.  I'd probably have to sleep in a closet with one eye open in case she decided to pro-actively defend herself.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It has a little wang to it
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she tell him she was Jewish?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman, only identified as Ms Wang...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wookie Milson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be worse than the time Helen Keller knocked me out with a shoe and then stole all my cocaine and credit cards.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms Wang told media on Sunday that she had been stuck for four days at her date's house, and that the situation was "not ideal".
However, she said that her date had cooked every day for her while they were stranded together.

Sounds to me like the blind date still thinks he has a chance...
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't a blind date, but that's how I ended up with mrs. blasterz #2. She came over for dinner, got trapped by a blizzard for three days, ended up staying with me until she passed away from a stroke 10 years later.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine had a rather acrimonious breakup with her boyfriend.  Unfortunately, they were so focused on yelling at each other, they hadn't noticed an ice storm had rolled in.  He was stuck there for three days.  There was an invisible line of death in the house during that time.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: A friend of mine had a rather acrimonious breakup with her boyfriend.  Unfortunately, they were so focused on yelling at each other, they hadn't noticed an ice storm had rolled in.  He was stuck there for three days.  There was an invisible line of death in the house during that time.


lol, wow. That sounds hellish.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blasterz: Wasn't a blind date, but that's how I ended up with mrs. blasterz #2. She came over for dinner, got trapped by a blizzard for three days, ended up staying with me until she passed away from a stroke 10 years later.


That story is both wonderful and sad at the same time.
I'm glad you found each other.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The situation is 'less than ideal'.

Hmmm... I wonder in what ways being locked down with a stranger could be ideal.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caddyshack - this is mr wang - no offense
Youtube RePybi45jO0
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn-3.cinemaparadiso.co.ukView Full Size

How it'll end for the guy.
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: A friend of mine had a rather acrimonious breakup with her boyfriend.  Unfortunately, they were so focused on yelling at each other, they hadn't noticed an ice storm had rolled in.  He was stuck there for three days.  There was an invisible line of death in the house during that time.


Sounds like their relationship was reduced to hallway sex.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gentleman should have offered Miss Wang a nightly serving of his hot hanger steak.  It's the only polite thing to do in that circumstance according to all of the books on etiquette that I researched for this post.
 
SlurmQueen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not trusting enough to go to a blind date's house. We meet in public first. After a couple dates, maybe.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she said that her date had cooked every day for her while they were stranded together

I wonder if they had a 69?
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't believe no one has asked

Did they do it or not?
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "I'm getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me," she said in this post.

Yeah, she looks like a real washed up, worn out hag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are their service dogs okay?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: TFA: "I'm getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me," she said in this post.

Yeah, she looks like a real washed up, worn out hag.

[Fark user image image 537x455]


More conservative cultures often have strong social expectations for women to be married early.

Plus, you know.... she could be 34.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: she said that her date had cooked every day for her while they were stranded together


I wonder if they had a 69?

69?   You mean shrimp with snow peas?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Can't believe no one has asked

Did they do it or not?


Please, we like to keep it classy here on fark.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Melvin Lovecraft: TFA: "I'm getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me," she said in this post.

Yeah, she looks like a real washed up, worn out hag.

[Fark user image image 537x455]

More conservative cultures often have strong social expectations for women to be married early.

Plus, you know.... she could be 34.


The way Asian women age, she could be 54.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Can't believe no one has asked

Did they do it or not?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: TFA: "I'm getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me," she said in this post.

Yeah, she looks like a real washed up, worn out hag.

[Fark user image 537x455]



Facial filter is running on the phone she's using for that video/still - washes out any imperfections/blemishes, resulting in a face that looks like it's wearing eight pounds of pancake makeup.

Also, Asian.  My wife is forty-hrmurmhum, but is regularly mistaken for late-twenties/early-thirties.  There is truth to this:

physicsforums.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: TFA: "I'm getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me," she said in this post.

Yeah, she looks like a real washed up, worn out hag.

[Fark user image image 537x455]


She's probably an old maid of 30

https://www.theatlantic.com/internati​o​nal/archive/2011/10/for-chinas-educate​d-single-ladies-finding-love-is-often-​a-struggle/246892/
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: mongbiohazard: Melvin Lovecraft: TFA: "I'm getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me," she said in this post.


Yeah, she looks like a real washed up, worn out hag.

[Fark user image image 537x455]

More conservative cultures often have strong social expectations for women to be married early.

Plus, you know.... she could be 34.

The way Asian women age, she could be 54.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dammit! Hahaha!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Wack: jaivirtualcard: Can't believe no one has asked

Did they do it or not?

[Fark user image image 171x180]


Came here....for that.
Thank you.
Fap?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is that photo heavily filtered, or was she sculpted out of porcelain?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: mongbiohazard: Melvin Lovecraft: TFA: "I'm getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me," she said in this post.

Yeah, she looks like a real washed up, worn out hag.

[Fark user image image 537x455]

More conservative cultures often have strong social expectations for women to be married early.

Plus, you know.... she could be 34.

The way Asian women age, she could be 54.


That's what I was getting at. :)
 
lincoln65
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse,
It finally happened! You'll never believe how I ended up in lockdown with...
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Her date always cooks and doesn't speak much? Sounds ideal to me, where do I sign up to get into this situtation.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Melvin Lovecraft: TFA: "I'm getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me," she said in this post.

Yeah, she looks like a real washed up, worn out hag.

[Fark user image image 537x455]

She's probably an old maid of 30

https://www.theatlantic.com/internatio​nal/archive/2011/10/for-chinas-educate​d-single-ladies-finding-love-is-often-​a-struggle/246892/


Wait, I thought there are too few eligible women in China because of the one child policy.

Shouldn't she have plenty of options?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Dear Penthouse,
It finally happened! You'll never believe how I ended up in lockdown with...


Dear Pornhub;

It finally happened!  My step-sister got stuck in my house...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
called it, two years ago: when lockdowns started I SAID it was some crummy rom-com waiting to happen.  add a big dog and a shallow backstory and slap it on the air.
 
Digitus_Impudicus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.