(Daily Star)   Apparently Britain's most 'over-hyped' glory hole is not in some underground Tube bathroom (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, Lincoln, Lincolnshire, English-language films, famous glory hole, River Witham, American films, Glory holes, city centre, High Bridge, Lincoln  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should call it "Sausage in The Hallway Grand Glory Hole."
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh huh huh.... tube
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Have I ever told you, you've got the prettiest glory hole in the land.
And I'm not just saying that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thought she moved to Santa Barbara?
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't want to judge but it seems like it takes a special kind of person to jam their junk through a hole for an anonymous gummy.
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Glory Hole
Youtube ye_6sU-DetU


/ never gets old
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
to call something a glory hole these days means something decidedly different than it did it medieval times.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned."

"Lean down for absolution."
 
MayoBoy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ask Susie
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: Don't want to judge but it seems like it takes a special kind of person to jam their junk through a hole for an anonymous gummy.


Assuming too that the person on the other side doesn't have an STD to pass onto you with cuts in their mouth and teeth to cut you up. Or you unwittingly hit the dirt road.

I understand the thrill of risk taking in any activity, but just not the logic, or say lack there of, that enables people to commit to taking those risks.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"the basic definition of a glory hole is a man-made hole in a wall that people stick things through for other people to see, and whatnot"

'and whatnot', indeed.
 
suid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's not a glory hole.

THIS vvv is a glory hole.

ideas.4brad.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Be careful what glory hole you stick body parts into
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FINE. I'll be that guy.
"Everyone knows the most overhyped gloryhole in Britain is...

Fark user imageView Full Size
".
 
