(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Crystal Set, Fishbone, The Pastels, and Fad Gadget. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #299. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

jazz pregame (repeat) today. but we might actually be doing it live in the not-too-distant future.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

jazz pregame (repeat) today. but we might actually be doing it live in the not-too-distant future.


Consider placing a cot in the studio?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Soggy Seattle standing by.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

jazz pregame (repeat) today. but we might actually be doing it live in the not-too-distant future.

Consider placing a cot in the studio?


nah, all the "other" dj's would just have to step over me in the middle of the night. cuz i ain't pulling 4am shifts ever again.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hello everyone
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow, the interwebs is slow for me today
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: Wow, the interwebs is slow for me today


the tubes are getting clogged with all the flame wars.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
significantly warmer than yesterday wilds of central Ontario standing by...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some idiot (me) scheduled a meeting for 1PM EST. Oh well, I'll just pretend the first half is nothing but the greatest hit from each of Simple Minds, OMD and New Order, on repeat for the full hour. And no, the singular "hit" wasn't a typo. Although hit or greatest probably should have had quotes around it.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sno man: significantly warmer than yesterday wilds of central Ontario standing by...


23° C warmer? Standing by in Miami
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Some idiot (me) scheduled a meeting for 1PM EST. Oh well, I'll just pretend the first half is nothing but the greatest hit from each of Simple Minds, OMD and New Order, on repeat for the full hour. And no, the singular "hit" wasn't a typo. Although hit or greatest probably should have had quotes around it.


You forgot Violator in it's entirety.
 
