The Pope dips out to pick up the newest Lil Nas X album
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Probably nothing by these guys

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vatican really needs an internet connection.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Vatican really needs an internet connection.


They took it down after a few bishops got caught doing 'research' on the dark web.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to see the Pope out there listening to some Synthwave.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Got tickets to see The Midnight, Dance with the Dead, and Magic Sword this spring. Gonna be lit!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Probably nothing by these guys


[i.ebayimg.com image 240x300]

I zoomed all the way in and still couldn't make out who that is.

/OK, I think the top row says "ordained" but no clue on the second line.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just picking up an album from a fellow Papa.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't think you were allowed to even listen to tango if you were a priest.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure like the rest of us the Pope only listens to Nightwish
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honey only flock to the bee
That's the Pope.

You can be the President,

I'd rather be the Pope
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love this Pope. I recognize that this is not a popular opinion around here, but he just seems so much more humble than the last two. The world needs more humble people in positions of power.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

buserror: edmo: Probably nothing by these guys

[i.ebayimg.com image 240x300]

I zoomed all the way in and still couldn't make out who that is.

/OK, I think the top row says "ordained" but no clue on the second line.


Ordained Genocide
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I'd love to see the Pope out there listening to some Synthwave.

[Fark user image image 300x300]

/Got tickets to see The Midnight, Dance with the Dead, and Magic Sword this spring. Gonna be lit!


Of course it's going to be lit. Fire safety regulations demand clearly marked exits with illuminated signage.
 
austerity101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

12349876: Just picking up an album from a fellow Papa.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


Is that St. Peter? He's wearing his cross!
 
austerity101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: I love this Pope. I recognize that this is not a popular opinion around here, but he just seems so much more humble than the last two. The world needs more humble people in positions of power.


I mean, he did just call people who don't have kids selfish.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: I just lurk here: I love this Pope. I recognize that this is not a popular opinion around here, but he just seems so much more humble than the last two. The world needs more humble people in positions of power.

I mean, he did just call people who don't have kids selfish.


Contrary to evangelical belief, Catholics are Christians so you kind of have to expect him to take that position. His deity literally ordered mankind to "be fruitful and multiply". I don't fault him for from following the rules of his book, I more fault christians who don't follow their own rules, like loving and accepting everybody, and helping everyone in need.
 
