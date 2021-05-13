 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Five Reasons You Should Not Deliberately Stick Your Dick In Light Sockets   (abc7.com) divider line
31
    More: Facepalm, Health care, Public health, Vaccination, Medicine, Virus, Chickenpox, Health economics, Healthcare  
•       •       •

1119 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 3:13 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's mild if you're vaxed. If you're not, roll the dice baby.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6. The people at Home Depot won't help you, they'll just record you.
7. You'll be embarrassed when you still don't hit bottom.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


In case you missed it the first time..
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Glory hole trifecta?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Deliberately?

There was that one time that after about four hours I was just walking in to things
 
thehobbes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I had students test positive. They all decided to go out and eat together because they all already have it and can't catch it.

Selfish morons.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dr. Fauci has given up. He said everyone is going to get this. And to fark all the red hats with double dildos. Sorry, he didn't say that last part.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stuff it subby! You're not my supervisor!
<BzzzzZZZZZZttt>

/ouch
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All of these are compelling reasons. Also (sort of tied in with #2): we have no idea what long-term effects there might be. #2 refers to long Covid, and that's definitely a concern, but I believe scientists have also voiced concerns that the virus might have neurological effects ten years down the road, or cause kidney disease, or any of a number of possibilities. Even for those who seem to have had mild cases and recovered quickly.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I HAVE LIGHTS

/zap
//now they're gone.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I only know the one reason.....and the ladder is all the way in garage.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But then again,

If you're going to have your dick electrified eventually anyway...

If you just enjoy that sort of thing

If it's really the only way you can climax now

If you're looking for low-cost circumcision

If your only other choice is voting for one of the two major parties.


You go ahead. You stick that thing right in.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn, I shouldn't have attended that key party where we all licked each others keys.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I could have sworn he said Penis in his joke, but what ever....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's like cutting down trees to create a fire line so that a wildfire can't reach your home to burn it down. This disease will go away once enough people have died and the population has been culled.

If you want to get infected and/or refuse to get vaccinated to help the cause, my thanks to you.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you worship Trump that much just go to his mansion and shoot yourself on the lawn.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
7. You'll throw a breaker
 
Dimensio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can think of 110 reasons.  220 if you're banging a spotlight.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you can fit your dick in a light socket I don't even want to know you.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 304x337]

I had students test positive. They all decided to go out and eat together because they all already have it and can't catch it.

Selfish morons.


And then next week they will complain because the restaurant had to close due to lack of staffing because they are all sick.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With Omicron, do you really have to "try" to get it???

I have been incredibly safe the entire pandemic - no dining in restaurants, mask and social distance if I have to go out.  I work from home, but my wife has to be in the office most days.  One of her coworkers showed up to work with "allergies".  Magically, the next day, she (the coworker) tested positive.  Then my wife felt sick the next day and me the following day.

Fortunately, we are both vaccinated and boosted.  My wife has a low-grade fever (that's not even clinically a fever - but she is warmer than she usually runs) and she has very mild symptoms (sore throat, headache, gets a bit winded).  My symptoms are even more mild - no fever, just a mild sore throat and a cough.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: I can think of 110 reasons.  220 if you're banging a spotlight.


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rick Romero reporting.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: And to fark all the red hats with double dildos.


Double ended dildos are fun.  I think you meant six feet of red-hot, curare-tipped wrought-iron fencepost.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's check this list against the Conservative Anti-Vaxxer mindset, shall we?

1. Affects ME - I *may* pay attention to this one.
2. Affects ME - I *may* pay attention to this one.
3. Affects Others - forget it.
4. Affects Others - forget it.
5. Abstract - forget it, this one requires WAY too much thought for the typical 8th grade education.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've waited YEARS to post this link.
NSFW
https://youtu.be/3stzBMvFERY
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Dr. Fauci has given up. He said everyone is going to get this. And to fark all the red hats with double dildos. Sorry, he didn't say that last part.


I really wish he hadn't framed his messaging in that way. Or rather, I wish the media hadn't framed his message that way.

The vaccine is the only way, in crowded situations, to provide yourself with a reasonable amount of protection from becoming infected by the virus. Also, if infected, it is effective in reducing the severity of the resulting illness. So it provides a double protection, first against becoming infected, and second against becoming seriously ill.

It is not a perfect barrier to infection, but it is a pretty good barrier when coupled with communal behavior aimed at reducing exposure to others.

It is not a perfect barrier to illness, but without vaccination the likelihood of serious illness is much higher than with.

The CDC has done a terrible job at messaging, and their last decision to reduce quarantine from 10 days to 5 days is a craven kowtowing to businesses. While they claim to be "following the science", they must also realize that they are defining policy. Changing policy without any change in the science reeks of political maneuvering rather than true scientifically-backed pronouncements. This 5-day quarantine change is just another bad decision that undermines their authority. No vaccine requirement for airplane travel and the short-lived announcement that vaccinated people no longer needed masks are just a couple more things that have thrown fuel on the fire.

I don't think Fauci has given up, but I do think that there is an undertow current in this administration to paint the pandemic as inevitably turning endemic. Maybe it's driven out of a desire to return some level of normalcy to the public and to support the economy, even if it is at the cost of the deaths of thousands more. I don't know that we're yet a lost cause, but it definitely seems like that's the way we're headed.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm getting married this Saturday. Micro wedding, 11 immediate family members are the only guests.

My 10 year old son (fully vaccinated) was identified yesterday as a close contact to another kid in his class that just tested positive. They all wear masks all day except for lunch (KN95 for my son) and because he's vaccinated he doesn't have to quarantine. Everyone else on my side of the family is fully vaxxed and boosted and still wears masks (KN95 or better) everywhere in public.

We told this to my fiancé's family (his mother and father are vaxxed but not boosted, his pregnant sister, her husband, and their five year old son are not vaxxed at all). They all basically shrugged. Don't care.

I am so utterly exhausted from caring about other people who don't care about themselves.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.