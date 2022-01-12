 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTIV Sioux City)   Mom accidentally takes her son's special brownies to card game night at the senior center   (ktiv.com) divider line
33
    More: Awkward, Tabor, South Dakota, 46-year-old Michael Koranda of Tabor, Court documents, Bon Homme County, South Dakota, Sheriff, responding deputy, Bon Homme School District, Knox County, Nebraska  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 1:46 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Special or not, taking someone's whole pan of brownies is a dick move.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude is 46 and living with his mom? Jail might be an upgrade.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That 70's Show - HIP
Youtube ae4PGTk9LhU
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Accidentally"
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
aveleyman.comView Full Size


And the soup.  And the salad...
 
JRoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If I lived in a senior center I'd pretty much be demanding that every single night. Wow, I gotta move to a legal state before I hit 60.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JessieL: Special or not, taking someone's whole pan of brownies is a dick move.


Seriously! Someone other than yourself bakes brownies and you take the entire pan without asking?! Mom should be charged with a crime, not the son, just sayin'.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I haven't felt this good in years, and turns out it's illegal."


hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: "I haven't felt this good in years, and turns out it's illegal."


[hollywoodreporter.com image 527x296]



"mooshy mooshy"
 
Snotnose
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CSB.  Mid 70s I was a bus boy.  A co-worker brought in brownies one day.  A couple hours later the baker, a very nice, very prim 70-something lady, was loudly singing "oh I wish I was an Oscar Myer wiener", and laughing.

I went to Mike and asked "did you give her a brownie?"  "She asked for one, what was I gonna do?".

We never spoke of that incident again.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damned Colorado, corrupting its neighboring states
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For the record, the people of South Dakota have voted to make this legal. Palin of the Plains has been burning taxpayer money in court to overturn the vote.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Englebert Slaptyback: "I haven't felt this good in years, and turns out it's illegal."


[hollywoodreporter.com image 527x296]


"mooshy mooshy"


Whaddya say we guys go down to the beach, and shoot some clams?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably the most fun they've had in years.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Besides the fact that the story does not say what was the issue or complaint from the folks who unknowingly ate the brownies, what is distressing is that owning the butter used in the baking is illegal in one state and legal in another.

It doesn't make sense to me that right or wrong is determine by where you're standing.

\farker posts .jpg of piano falling on where I'm standing
 
almejita
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm 56 and I buy my moms edibles for her.  10 years ago I could have gone to jail for it.  Now I'm  a good son.

Go figure.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And I really made a hash (ha!) of that Fish quote.


"First time in 20 years I felt really good, and it has to be illegal."
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: "Accidentally"


Yup. Kids will believe anything, including the belief that mom has no idea what edibles are or what a rim job is.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Police Officer steals Marijuana.
Youtube hnZb5wi_jsU
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know it's cruel, but when somebody cannot handle their weed I totally try to fark with their head.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: "Accidentally"

Yup. Kids will believe anything, including the belief that mom has no idea what edibles are or what a rim job is.


Absolutely. If the kid is 46, then the mom should be in her 60s which means she grew up in the 70s and she certainly knows what pot and hash are. I don't know about the rib job thing, that's a personal preference.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought Tallulah Bankhead invented the rim job.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Singleballtheory: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: "Accidentally"

Yup. Kids will believe anything, including the belief that mom has no idea what edibles are or what a rim job is.

Absolutely. If the kid is 46, then the mom should be in her 60s which means she grew up in the 70s and she certainly knows what pot and hash are. I don't know about the rib job thing, that's a personal preference.


She may be familiar with the concept and not the term.  She probably calls it something old timey, like "servicing the chocolate malted fountain."
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

almejita: I'm 56 and I buy my moms edibles for her.  10 years ago I could have gone to jail for it.  Now I'm  a good son.

Go figure.


My partner and I got her parents a 100mg THC/CBD chocolate bar for Christmas. They've been talking about trying it since it was legalized in AZ, but they were never going to go to the dispensary themselves.
 
Randrew
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Dude is 46 and living with his mom? Jail might be an upgrade.

"The deputy says he and the sheriff later went to Tabor Elementary School and spoke with Koranda"


AND still in elementary school!
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably the happest those people at the senior center have been in decades!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
With all the medications those old people are on, I'm surprised they could even feel a little pot. I would think the hard drugs would laugh the pot right out of the room.
 
Randrew
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: With all the medications those old people are on, I'm surprised they could even feel a little pot. I would think the hard drugs would laugh the pot right out of the room.


The pot calling the opium smack, amihigh?
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JessieL: almejita: I'm 56 and I buy my moms edibles for her.  10 years ago I could have gone to jail for it.  Now I'm  a good son.

Go figure.

My partner and I got her parents a 100mg THC/CBD chocolate bar for Christmas. They've been talking about trying it since it was legalized in AZ, but they were never going to go to the dispensary themselves.


That sounds like a lot of THC, is it?
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Schmerd1948: Singleballtheory: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: "Accidentally"

Yup. Kids will believe anything, including the belief that mom has no idea what edibles are or what a rim job is.

Absolutely. If the kid is 46, then the mom should be in her 60s which means she grew up in the 70s and she certainly knows what pot and hash are. I don't know about the rib job thing, that's a personal preference.

She may be familiar with the concept and not the term.  She probably calls it something old timey, like "servicing the chocolate malted fountain."


CSB-ish?

Back when I was just recently married, my wife and I went to visit my grandmother. Ots the forst time theyve ever met. We're sitting in the living room talking about random stuff, and in the middle of a completely innocuous conversation my grandmother turns to the wife and says "so what's this I hear on the TV about fisting?"

I said "hey, it's about time for a smoke", and noped right TF out to the back porch.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Schmerd1948: Singleballtheory: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: "Accidentally"

Yup. Kids will believe anything, including the belief that mom has no idea what edibles are or what a rim job is.

Absolutely. If the kid is 46, then the mom should be in her 60s which means she grew up in the 70s and she certainly knows what pot and hash are. I don't know about the rib job thing, that's a personal preference.

She may be familiar with the concept and not the term.  She probably calls it something old timey, like "servicing the chocolate malted fountain."


"Escorting the Browns out of the game-day tunnel"? I might be thinking of something different.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.