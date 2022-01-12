 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   What could possibly have happened in 2020 to cause one states liquor sales to increase by 17%   (mlive.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Michigan counties, liquor sales, Mackinac Bridge, Michigan, Wal-Mart, Emmet County, Michigan, Mackinac Island, Michigan county  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 2:14 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Michigan.
Just for this I'm going to go buy a bottle of bourbon at the gas station.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: They opened up a lot of CostCo's.

//costco's here can't sell liquor...wine and beer...no booze
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020?

Michigan football went 2-4?
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

optikeye: FTA: They opened up a lot of CostCo's.

//costco's here can't sell liquor...wine and beer...no booze


In Dallas, Costco can have a separate but attached to the main building store for liquor. For some reason, they can't sell Kirkland brand stuff.
This state is so mind farking stupid.
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it's possible for people in Michigan to drink more.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: ....(where Meijer is headquartered), was led by a rival chain...

The Meijer corporate employees know about HR tracking their shopping habits 'for research'?
 
Spego
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'Brighton's Costco bought more liquor from the state in 2020 than any other location, with $3.8 million in sales. There are 30 counties in Michigan in 2020 that didn't have that much in liquor sales for the entire county.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Popular drinking game?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.