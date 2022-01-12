 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Man arrested after headless human torso found in freezer inside bus, which is kind of like the Turducken of psycho killer body storage   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
13
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Take it from me, you get used to it after a while.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headless body found in heatless bus?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always like to have my freezer handy when I take the bus.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a bus covered in graffiti...

Never go with a hippie to a second location.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the bus headed towards the topless bar?
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesterB: Headless body found in heatless bus?


Gives a whole new meaning to Aromatherapy.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he was cooking meth, shocking.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Psycho Killer you say? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=​O52jAY​a4Pm8
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The fact that it happened next door is incredible. I cannot believe it," Tracey Pearson said.

I always turn to ABC for this type of insightful reporting.  The fact that this happened next door to Tracey Pearson, combined with her not being able to believe it, really puts it all into focus.
 
valenumr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Was the bus headed towards the topless bar?


Thanks for the LoL.
 
Birnone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet he cut the head off so the torso would fit in the freezer, that's the reason I cut off he...I've said too much.
 
starlost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
getting a typical sized freezer into a bus is a bit of work even if it is a school bus with a rear door.
 
zekeburger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Obligatory
 
