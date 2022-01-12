 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Suspect detained over 2012 case in which a family found out what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
6
    More: Followup, Station wagon, Saad al-Hilli, French Alps, police custody, France, French prosecutor, Automobile, Family  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 9:30 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought he was dead.

i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eat them?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's wild.  I remember reading about that -- crazy story.  If it turns out they got the right person and the details get made public, I'll be curious to read who it is but also how they managed to investigate it past the point where it seemed like it'd been left.  Here's a 2015 GQ story about the thing https://www.gq.com/story/alps-murder-​c​hevaline, which is when I think I found out about it.  It's pretty long but a good read.
 
philodough
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yikes. Man that sounds like the mystery and premise of one of those grim foreign TV series like The Bridge or Wallander.

Poor girls.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still my favorite pop culture reference ever.  The first time my friends and I saw that closed captioning on TBS, we all probably laughed for like 10 minutes :)
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The lower alps those who alp themselves.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.