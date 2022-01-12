 Skip to content
 
(Vice) Everybody is "Horny On Main" these days thanks to the coronavirus pandemic
20
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can't keep up, are leather masks COVID safe for blocking droplet emissions, or is that only when the mouth zipper is closed or a ball gag is employed?

Really this is what Fauci needs to focus on for the next set of guidelines
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I can't keep up, are leather masks COVID safe for blocking droplet emissions, or is that only when the mouth zipper is closed or a ball gag is employed?

Really this is what Fauci needs to focus on for the next set of guidelines

Really this is what Fauci needs to focus on for the next set of guidelines


Nah the Asian style ball gag hidden under surgical mask is way more COVID resistant.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kink shaming is my kink - Vine
Youtube WiBPjmHXY10
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkeys alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm only horny on alts.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I can't keep up, are leather masks COVID safe for blocking droplet emissions, or is that only when the mouth zipper is closed or a ball gag is employed?

Really this is what Fauci needs to focus on for the next set of guidelines

Really this is what Fauci needs to focus on for the next set of guidelines


Since you never even bothered to ask where that gerbil had been, does it really matter?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You don't need to wear a mask to hide a buttplug but if it helps you enjoy the mask more, who am I to judge
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It pretty much began when we started recommending gloryholes as Covid-preferred.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: HighlanderRPI: I can't keep up, are leather masks COVID safe for blocking droplet emissions, or is that only when the mouth zipper is closed or a ball gag is employed?

Really this is what Fauci needs to focus on for the next set of guidelines

Nah the Asian style ball gag hidden under surgical mask is way more COVID resistant.


For optimal COVID protection, you need a mask with complete filtration and clothing sealed against biohazards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Limper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x725]


And we're done here...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Horny on Main"

Fetch term there, fellow zoomer.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

El_Dan: "Horny on Main"

Fetch term there, fellow zoomer.


I misread that as "feltch".
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fursecution: My Second Fark Account: HighlanderRPI: I can't keep up, are leather masks COVID safe for blocking droplet emissions, or is that only when the mouth zipper is closed or a ball gag is employed?

Really this is what Fauci needs to focus on for the next set of guidelines

Nah the Asian style ball gag hidden under surgical mask is way more COVID resistant.

For optimal COVID protection, you need a mask with complete filtration and clothing sealed against biohazards.

[Fark user image image 640x851]


If I'm ever a burn victim this is how I'm gonna roll.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just burned my finger. Ordered the outfit from Amazon.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got about 95% of that from context rather than already knowing what it was.  I'm OK with that.

You can have your kinks, I don't want to take them from you, but when you start slipping them into everyone else's lives you can FOAD.  Consent's important with sex, right?  If I want to see your kink, I'll search for it on Pornhub.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fursecution: My Second Fark Account: HighlanderRPI: I can't keep up, are leather masks COVID safe for blocking droplet emissions, or is that only when the mouth zipper is closed or a ball gag is employed?

Really this is what Fauci needs to focus on for the next set of guidelines

Nah the Asian style ball gag hidden under surgical mask is way more COVID resistant.

For optimal COVID protection, you need a mask with complete filtration and clothing sealed against biohazards.

[Fark user image image 640x851]


"Snake..! Plug your controller into the second port..!"
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trying times for some, fun times for others. Gotta run

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
TIkTok. Can we burn it to the ground?

/Please?
 
