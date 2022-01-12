 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   No, Facebook is not banning "The Lord's Prayer." You will not break your mother's back if you step on a crack. You cannot fly by jumping off a roof with a blanket for a cape. You cannot send the earth hurtling into the sun by jumping up and down
50
•       •       •

spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My wife's aunt fell for the share this picture of Jesus (picture of Ewan McGregor as Obi) hoax
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone knows the art of flying is learning how to throw yourself at the ground and miss.  The second part, obviously, presenting most of the difficulty.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone knows you need an umbrella and a blanket cape...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/that sweet batman costume is just gravy
//shallow gravy
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: My wife's aunt fell for the share this picture of Jesus (picture of Ewan McGregor as Obi) hoax


I have a great-aunt who shared the "support our (Tropic Thunder) troops!" parody. She's been muted for a long time, but I guarantee she's sharing the lord's prayers right now.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wearing of this garment does not enable you to fly.

interesly.comView Full Size


"It seemed to me,' said Wonko the Sane, 'that any civilization that had so far lost its head as to need to include a set of detailed instructions for use in a package of toothpicks, was no longer a civilization in which I could live and stay sane."
― Douglas Adams, So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People who believe in fairy tales might be gullible and fall for other stupid sh*t.

Film at 11.
 
funzyr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just because it hasn't happened for me doesn't me it can't, failmitter!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Christ, what assholes
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If I get Mark Zuckerberg stuck in a logic loop will smoke come out his ears like a robot in 1960s Star Trek?
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I'm going to re-post this, just in case it's true anyway"
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I may just be a boy now, but someday I will be forged into a man in the crucible of hardship, struggle, and war," said the 43 year old grocery clerk.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fourteen years later and it's still true.


Friendface | The IT Crowd
Youtube 6rNgCnY1lPg
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Of course the "War on Christmas" is just a bunch of Evangelist Christians complaining that the Jewish cashier didn't wish a "Merry Christmas" to the Muslim customer.
 
Sentient
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My aunt would have shared this if she hadn't died of the Democrat hoax China virus which can be successfully treated  by overdosing on livestock medicine.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I cant waste my time worrying about something like that.  there's a sick child that needs your attention.  I just need all of you farkers to "smart" this post and if I get 100 smarts, I'll give this kid back his medication that he needs to live.  It'll also bring us all good luck or something like that.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everytime someone posts the lord's prayer to fb, a machine in the bowels of the enterprise reads the prayer out loud - backwards.

Satan thanks you for your service.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems like the Wargames tic tac toe loop:

"I read on Facebook, that Facebook is going to ban something we all like"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We shouldn't have to fact check stuff like this.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The worst thing about Facebook is how they allow people who spread these things to get around paying Bill Gates his email fee.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

spongeboob: My wife's aunt fell for the share this picture of Jesus (picture of Ewan McGregor as Obi) hoax


So, is it safe to microwave my burrito?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"New sneakers make me run faster!"
 
cocozilla
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You have to understand. This is the kind of thing that wins Republicans elections. CRT bullshiat and rumors like this energize the ignorant White voters to vote in primaries, and vote in midterms. Because nothing gets the Republicans out like fear and outrage, no matter how unreal. We can laugh at their stupidity but the problem is they'll win even though there's much less of them, simply because they vote. And the people spreading these lies know that
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: The worst thing about Facebook is how they allow people who spread these things to get around paying Bill Gates his email fee.


Good news, once the 5G chips go active we won't need Meta.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Everyone knows you need an umbrella and a blanket cape...

[Fark user image image 320x240]

/that sweet batman costume is just gravy
//shallow gravy


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: "I'm going to re-post this, just in case it's true anyway"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Facebook: Helping the stupid put their stupidity on public display since 2004.
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why would FB ban things white nationalist dipshiats gravitate towards?
 
studman68
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Republican rage porn. These people aren't happy unless they're furious.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People who repost chain messages moronic imbeciles!

Copy and paste if you agree!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ski9600: spongeboob: My wife's aunt fell for the share this picture of Jesus (picture of Ewan McGregor as Obi) hoax

So, is it safe to microwave my burrito?


Not on Taco Tuesday
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
George Lucas, who art in California, hallowed be thy name;
Thy kingdom came, thy will be done on Film and TV alike.
Give us this day our daily Star Wars, Forgive us for the sin of flocking to Force Awakens, and we'll forgive you for Jar-Jar.
Lead us not to more Skywalkers, and deliver us from Disney;
For the kingdom, the force, and the glory are yours forever,
Amen.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FROM: Grandma

SUBJECT: FW: FW: FW: FW: FW: FW: FW: FW: FW: FW: FW: FW: FW: FW: FW:...
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You cannot fly by jumping off a roof with a blanket for a cape.


Not with that attitude.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: The worst thing about Facebook is how they allow people who spread these things to get around paying Bill Gates his email fee.


You've got it backwards.  Bill Gates is going to pay me $245 for helping to test his new e-mail program Outlook.  Every time I forward this e-mail to someone new, Microsoft tracks it and I make more $$$.   You can get in on it too, and spread it around to all your friends, just by forwarding this e-mail.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The War on Ignorance on the Internet has been lost. The ignorant are thoroughly entrenched and nothing short of nuking the planet from orbit will defeat them. So instead of fighting the ignorant of the world just try to make sure your friends and family are not pressed ganged into joining the forces of the ignorant.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With some well placed magnets on my truck, I have been driving on the same tank of gas since 2019!
 
yellowjester
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are you telling me that religious people tend to be gullible and easily taken in by the most ridiculous scams? Well, I never!
 
PreMortem
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Highly doubtful it ever happened.


Jesus' disciples Aramaic speaking, uneducated labourers. Gospels by educated, elite Greeks - Ehrman
Youtube V0xa3HJsj7o
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Wearing of this garment does not enable you to fly.

[interesly.com image 628x371]

"It seemed to me,' said Wonko the Sane, 'that any civilization that had so far lost its head as to need to include a set of detailed instructions for use in a package of toothpicks, was no longer a civilization in which I could live and stay sane."
― Douglas Adams, So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish


However, this one does....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Conservatives are the most stupid of people that have ever stupided.  Prove me wrong.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was in 3rd grade a kid in my class broke both his arms. His older brother had convinced him to jump off their garage roof with a wool army blanket as a parachute.

Kid was crazy, in 5th grade we went on a field trip to the Gettysburg battlefield where they had a tall lookout tower. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
The teacher was afraid of heights and stayed at the bottom.  We could all hear her frantic screaming when crazy kid hopped the railing and walked the ledge the whole way around.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This prayer?

Janis Joplin-Mercedes Benz(original)
Youtube Qev-i9-VKlY
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: George Lucas, who art in California, hallowed be thy name;
Thy kingdom came, thy will be done on Film and TV alike.
Give us this day our daily Star Wars, Forgive us for the sin of flocking to Force Awakens, and we'll forgive you for Jar-Jar.
Lead us not to more Skywalkers, and deliver us from Disney;
For the kingdom, the force, and the glory are yours forever,
Amen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Conservatives are the most stupid of people that have ever stupided.  Prove me wrong.


Mid-40s conservatives were Dane Cook fans in college. Change my mind.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sister Janet Mead still has the best version.

Sister Janet Mead - The Lord's Prayer [HQ Stereo] [1973]
Youtube zUg8B1VA0Bs
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kabloink: Sister Janet Mead still has the best version.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zUg8B1VA​0Bs]


If I need to listen to that, I'll dig up the Beach Boys version.
 
