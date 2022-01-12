 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Coconut telegraph conchs bouy vandals   (fox13news.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, Key West, Florida, Florida, Florida Keys, Monroe County, Florida, KEY WEST, 21-year-old man, Key West bar, Arson  
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nitwit! Oddment! Blubber! Tweak!

/Thank you.
 
Rectum damn near killed em
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, tipping thread lol
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The arson caused more than $5,000 in damage to the city's landmark buoy

Oh GTFO. It just got a little scorched. Scrub it down and throw some new paint on it. I'll do it for $3000
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coconut Telegraph
Youtube crR50LGgFok
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: The arson caused more than $5,000 in damage to the city's landmark buoy

Oh GTFO. It just got a little scorched. Scrub it down and throw some new paint on it. I'll do it for $3000


I'll do it for $2500
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bigger crime is not tipping... but they are only 21, young, and dumb... also, isn't this line punishment enough (after paying for the buoy repairs): "We could see them getting rejected from all the girls they were trying to hit on."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image image 230x219]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We could follow them the whole time, in and out of the bar," [bar general manager Daylin] Starks said. "We could see them getting rejected from all the girls they were trying to hit on."


lol, but tell us how you really feel about tip-stiffers, don't hold back.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bartender sure liked shaming them
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losers gonna lose.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rectum damn near killed em: Ooh, tipping thread lol


CSB: This one time like 15 years ago I went to this sushi place while high on mushrooms. After ordering and eating like $35 worth of random stuff, I went to leave a $5 tip and accidentally left a $50 bill. Didn't realize it until the next day.

End-CSB
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: abhorrent1: The arson caused more than $5,000 in damage to the city's landmark buoy

Oh GTFO. It just got a little scorched. Scrub it down and throw some new paint on it. I'll do it for $3000

I'll do it for $2500


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pro tip: Always tip your bartender if you don't want the bartender to tip off the police when you set a Christmas tree on fire that scorches a landmark buoy.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone forgot to overtip their bartender.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He deserves a punishment and a scorning for what he has done.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Apparently, at a moment like this they didn't wonder, what would Jimmy Buffett do?
 
