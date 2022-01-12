 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Dead man found wrapped in tarp was murdered, police say, citing this tragedy as yet another reason to pay attention when Admiral Ackbar says "IT'S A TARP"   (kiro7.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sympathizes
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


should we be sending dildos somewhere?
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So he didnt kill himself and then wrap his own body in a tarp?

Thats some top notch police work.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So he didn't wrap himself in a tarp after he committed suicide?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: So he didnt kill himself and then wrap his own body in a tarp?

Thats some top notch police work.


I knew I should have refreshed.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How many folks wrapped up in tarps die of natural causes
How many folks that are murdered end up in tarps
How many folks wrapped in tarps where murdered

There is a venn for ya
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: So he didnt kill himself and then wrap his own body in a tarp?


Thats some top notch police work.

Good thing he didn't stab himself 20 times.
Pa. Teacher Was Stabbed 20 Times, but Death Was Ruled Suicide - Now Authorities Are Reviewing Case
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

X-Geek: dothemath: So he didnt kill himself and then wrap his own body in a tarp?

Thats some top notch police work.

Good thing he didn't stab himself 20 times.
Pa. Teacher Was Stabbed 20 Times, but Death Was Ruled Suicide - Now Authorities Are Reviewing Case


If I ever kill myself im going to leave a note saying my boss killed me.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
did they find the gun in a Ziploc bag?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: X-Geek: dothemath: So he didnt kill himself and then wrap his own body in a tarp?

Thats some top notch police work.

Good thing he didn't stab himself 20 times.
Pa. Teacher Was Stabbed 20 Times, but Death Was Ruled Suicide - Now Authorities Are Reviewing Case

If I ever kill myself im going to leave a note saying my boss killed me.


I started to think about who I would blame, and then that list started growing.

/If I die and it looks like suicide, I didnt do it. Michael Jackson did it, he's not dead. He faked his death to get out of the pedophile charges. He killed Epstein. Epstein was about to expose him as still being alive.
//Epstein didn't kill himself.
 
