(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Kiss a Ginger Day. Huh. I'm not sure why we'd have a day for this, maybe I need to see some pictures   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
76
76 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This do?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 225x225]
This do?


Do you know why they don't send donkeys to school?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I may have miss-read the headline.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So,... National Soul Theft Day?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: So,... National Soul Theft Day?


I wasn't using it for much anyway.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image image 276x400]


I wouldn't say no, but I'd still be thinking of Mary Anne.
 
notto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 225x225]

This do?

Ed Sheeran said South Park and racism made his childhood miserable.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On second thought, let's just skip kiss a ginger day.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think we even have any in the town where I live.  I've never seen any that weren't tourists.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future wife is ginger. I'll be celebrating with enthusiasm.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Press your lips on this ginger
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size


//It's brown
//British people have brain damage
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walks in

Walks out.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


The biggest bombshell to fall in the Cold War.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People used to know how to handle this around here... Let me demonstrate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in. Ladies (and some men), can I get a "hell yea"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*FINE*, I'll start

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the women on my mother's side of the family are gingers. My sister ended up blonde, and my secret red only shows when the sunlight hits. Which of course means nobody knows about it what with the sun being a deadly laser.

I dunno. It is one of those weird quirks of human evolution where the same gene looks awesome on one sex and terrible on another.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.pitchfork.comView Full Size
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mwah 💋
Fark user imageView Full Size

Despite being 40,000 years old, I actually never knew about the term "ginger" until South Park
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giff.toView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know she doesn't count but still...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notto: [Fark user image 850x664]


Majestic.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: People used to know how to handle this around here... Let me demonstrate.

[Fark user image 720x1080]


Mother of God!  This woman is a show stopper.  Ginger fanboy here.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True redhead

NSFW
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: People used to know how to handle this around here... Let me demonstrate.

[Fark user image 720x1080]


How long do you suppose it will be before mods are alerted to this thread?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 300x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ginger is the "n" word rearranged
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
nicepng.comView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
crow202.orgView Full Size


crow202.orgView Full Size


As always, the image gallery contains a redhead section (PNSFW.) Excelsior!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: edmo: People used to know how to handle this around here... Let me demonstrate.


[Fark user image 720x1080]

How long do you suppose it will be before mods are alerted to this thread?

MODS ARE ASLEEP POST PONIES

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: ginger is the "n" word rearranged


Only a ginger can call another ginger 'ginger'.

Prejudice by Tim Minchin
Youtube KVN_0qvuhhw
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kaylee (the cat) does not approve. The human woman is Mrs. cfreak. I'll stick to kissing her even though she's brunette.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 486x641]


way too far down the thread.

/ Fark, I am disappoint
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I like the girl from the Zicam Commercials

How to Use Zicam® Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs
Youtube So3YnoVIvcg
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cfreak: Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 486x641]

way too far down the thread.

/ Fark, I am disappoint


I came as fast as I could!

/ er, you know what I mean
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks at thread, wonders what year it is,

Checks calendar, yep 2022.

Estimated time to thread being nuked 3...2...
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ericjuneaubooks.comView Full Size


/like to get face deep in her baconator
 
