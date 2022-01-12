 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 12 is 'stir-crazy' as in: "when cooking stew, it's important to allow the flavors time to mingle and not mix too much, because otherwise you're just going stir-crazy"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Sociolinguistics, stir-crazy Vermont kids, 2006 albums, Positive psychology, Verb, Stir-crazy, 19th-century slang word, April Barton  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 11:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<iframe style="width: 100%; border: none; display: block; max-width: 420px; height: 320px;" src="https://memes.getyarn.io/yarn-cli​p/1527e40e-ee99-4b4f-9ffd-910cc0658352​/embed?autoplay=false"> </iframe>
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame on you subby
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want stir-fry.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stir crazy after all these beers.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is a ratger contradictory statement there subby


Do we let them mix or not??
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.