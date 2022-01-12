 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Don't you think we should ask for *more* than a million dollars? A million dollars isn't exactly a lot of money these days. Okay then, we are suing the Bronx tower owners for one billion dollars over the fire that killed 17 people   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Followup, The Bronx, Plaintiff, Lawsuit, Lawsuits, Real estate, Bronx River, first lawsuit, Sunday's deadly fire  
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ayyy, fuhgeddaboutit.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As long as you're asking why not go for a cool million?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ianal but that sounds like a number chosen to set up negotiations for a  settlement more than an actual target. Very few companies, if any are actually going to pay out a billion dollars even if they lose the lawsuit and it is awarded.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So two of the 19 people are alive again?
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

olorin604: Ianal but that sounds like a number chosen to set up negotiations for a  settlement more than an actual target. Very few companies, if any are actually going to pay out a billion dollars even if they lose the lawsuit and it is awarded.


Dominion deserves every penny they're asking for.
/thread inception
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those tenets that started the fire blew it.
They exited their apartment and left the front door open.

/ Fires gonna go what fires gonna do.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: So two of the 19 people are alive again?


They tentatively revised the death count.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Those tenets that started the fire blew it.
They exited their apartment and left the front door open.

/ Fires gonna go what fires gonna do.


"That apartment door, Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro elaborated upon Monday, wasn't functioning properly. Instead of closing automatically as city code and fire safety protocol stipulate, the door remained ajar after the unit's tenants escaped "
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Slumlords deserve criminal charges.
We can start with making sure they are uninsurable in the future.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The key to frivolous lawsuits is to sue for very specific figures that give the superficial appearance of it being a carefully calculated realistic value as opposed to just a shooting for the stars money grab. Like $853.7M instead of $1B
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: SloppyFrenchKisser: Those tenets that started the fire blew it.
They exited their apartment and left the front door open.

/ Fires gonna go what fires gonna do.

"That apartment door, Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro elaborated upon Monday, wasn't functioning properly. Instead of closing automatically as city code and fire safety protocol stipulate, the door remained ajar after the unit's tenants escaped "


Nigro, please.
 
Birnone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This kind of case is interesting to me because of possible implications. If you have an old building and you need to modernize it to avoid paying off settlements and lawsuits, that's going to cost money. Who pays? The tenants of course. The housing becomes more expensive, leading to the tenants who are in theory supposed to be benefiting from the upgrades being priced out. They have to go live somewhere else, somewhere they can afford. That would be older buildings that aren't modernized. Rinse, repeat.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Slumlords deserve criminal charges.
We can start with making sure they are uninsurable in the future.


Even the failed President?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, 2 billion
Read this itll blow ur mind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: As long as you're asking why not go for a cool million?

[Fark user image image 425x218]


"You do not think that will be too much?"

"Nahhhhhhh"

One of the most quotable movies ever.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: sinner4ever: Slumlords deserve criminal charges.
We can start with making sure they are uninsurable in the future.

Even the failed President?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Birnone: This kind of case is interesting to me because of possible implications. If you have an old building and you need to modernize it to avoid paying off settlements and lawsuits, that's going to cost money. Who pays? The tenants of course. The housing becomes more expensive, leading to the tenants who are in theory supposed to be benefiting from the upgrades being priced out. They have to go live somewhere else, somewhere they can afford. That would be older buildings that aren't modernized. Rinse, repeat.


Are you suggesting that an alternative form of playing the lottery is to be unable to afford living in modern buildings and using a space heater frequently?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Birnone: This kind of case is interesting to me because of possible implications. If you have an old building and you need to modernize it to avoid paying off settlements and lawsuits, that's going to cost money. Who pays? The tenants of course. The housing becomes more expensive, leading to the tenants who are in theory supposed to be benefiting from the upgrades being priced out. They have to go live somewhere else, somewhere they can afford. That would be older buildings that aren't modernized. Rinse, repeat.


My landlord has taken pretty good advantage of federal grant programs.  He actually turned a profit when he switched us from electric to gas heat.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again... you can only have quality housing for the poor when you build integrated mixed income housing.  You need people with political power in the neighborhood to keep the landlords and politicians honest.  The problem is that people who political power don't like poor people living in their neighborhoods in the first place and poor people are worried that if rich people move in they'll get priced out.  :(
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sinner4ever: Slumlords deserve criminal charges.
We can start with making sure they are uninsurable in the future.


How much you want to bet most of those self close doors are disabled by the tenants?  Same with taking the battery out of smoke detector for cooking, blocking fire escapes.
You literally cannot keep up with people.  In the city you see wires going from lamp posts into apartments to save $.  Not saying this is not a slum but it's not a given.
shiat everyone bypasses required saftey features, look at the fake hand so tesla will self drive and you can sleep..
 
