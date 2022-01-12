 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   If he could sweat Prince Andrew would be filling buckets right about now as the civil suit against him gets the green light   (bbc.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well go check your medieval English law. Depending on where the crime was committed a as a prince He may have to marry her, declare her a witch or present her father with two horses, a barrel of Beer and a grey goose.

/ yes what happened was wrong and awful, however back when being royalty mattered they started families a lot younger than 17, you could be dead of the plague in your early 20s.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many family members does he need to knock off in order to avoid extradition as the head of state?

/Hope he gets invited to some cocktail parties at #10.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: How many family members does he need to knock off in order to avoid extradition as the head of state?

/Hope he gets invited to some cocktail parties at #10.


Since he's at #9 atm theoretically...
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gets a green light? Geez, I've been a Farker for ten years and only have one green...
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: He gets a green light? Geez, I've been a Farker for ten years and only have one green...


Don't sweat it.  Some people are just cool under pressure.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Well go check your medieval English law. Depending on where the crime was committed a as a prince He may have to marry her, declare her a witch or present her father with two horses, a barrel of Beer and a grey goose.


The bird or the vodka?

Or whynoyboth.jpg
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd suggest rocks in pockets.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TommyDeuce: How many family members does he need to knock off in order to avoid extradition as the head of state?

/Hope he gets invited to some cocktail parties at #10.

Since he's at #9 atm theoretically...


Sure. It seems like a lot of work. But that list includes a really old woman, and quite a few toddlers and pre schoolers that won't put up much of a fight. So it should be simpler than one would initially imagine.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason I would rule against his claim if I was the judge is that for that settlement to resolve things for him too, it would have to name him as part of the side paying the settlement. In other words he would need to admit that any claim against Epstein might also be filed against him since he admits he was in on some of what happened.

The problem with his kind of claim, that he was covered by Epstein's settlement, is that it doesn't account for an important possibility. What if at the time of Epstein's claim, someone in that circle was not part of what was going on. Then, later, they became part of what was going on. Under Prince Andrew's logic, that person could claim to be protected from a lawsuit by the terms of Epstein's settlement even though they did not at the time have anything to do with that settlement. That's why it's important that a person is listed as a party to that settlement if they want the benefit of future protection from lawsuits.

By not being involved in the settlement he's saying "I have nothing to do with this" then later claiming to be protected by the settlement he is saying "I was part of it". You can't have it both ways.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck extraditing a royal to stand trial here; those inbreds are uber untouchable
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That photo definitely looks shopped. I've can tell from some of the sweat glands, and I've seen a number of shops of princes in my time...
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's not like he's going to have to pay anything personally. "The crown" will pick up the tab.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TommyDeuce: How many family members does he need to knock off in order to avoid extradition as the head of state?

/Hope he gets invited to some cocktail parties at #10.

Since he's at #9 atm theoretically...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Well go check your medieval English law. Depending on where the crime was committed a as a prince He may have to marry her, declare her a witch or present her father with two horses, a barrel of Beer and a grey goose.

/ yes what happened was wrong and awful, however back when being royalty mattered they started families a lot younger than 17, you could be dead of the plague in your early 20s.


Most cultures declare girls to be women at age 12-13 (Bat Mitzvah) and 15 (Quinceanera). Women's bodies are prepared to procreate at this age, and let's face it, my niece says her classmates are all doing it. The plague and/or death by 40 from tooth/heart disease was pretty common to expect.

Horse and Cat breeders start when females are viable to prevent miscarriages and later-age complications.

Wow this sounds creepy. For sure, P. Andrew is a creep.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That Ben Garrison. He's so obsessed about Epstein's friends - except for one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Well, it's not like he's going to have to pay anything personally. "The crown" will pick up the tab.


No they're not. The Queen has very publicly stated he needs to pay his legal bills as recently as yesterday. The royal family doesn't give a shiat about who you bang or crimes you commit, all they ask is that as a royal, your shenanigans stay out of the press. Andrew violated that rule. So he is alone on his island on his own making.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It is really hard to win a motion to dismiss as the defendant, at that point the judge is not looking at evidence, only allegations as to the existence of evidence to be discovered later and whether the alleged evidence if it actually exists would be enough to possibly prove a legal claim at the civil standard, and if the judge takes 46 pages to deny such a motion it says nothing good about the plaintiff's case. This is basically, "I don't want to get appealed, here is the obvious ruling".
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TommyDeuce: How many family members does he need to knock off in order to avoid extradition as the head of state?

/Hope he gets invited to some cocktail parties at #10.

Since he's at #9 atm theoretically...

Sure. It seems like a lot of work. But that list includes a really old woman, and quite a few toddlers and pre schoolers that won't put up much of a fight. So it should be simpler than one would initially imagine.


I like the way you think.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: That Ben Garrison. He's so obsessed about Epstein's friends - except for one.
[Fark user image 425x326]


I kinda hope there is a Heaven. Cause certain people need to burn in hell for what they've done. Ben Garrison being high on that list. Think about it, all the racist, redneck, poor, yokels who form Trumps base were easily manipulated by Garrison, Hannity, Hobbs, Coulter, Trump, Gingrich, MTG, Boebert, Gaetz, Carlson, Shapiro, etc, etc, etc. These were simple folk, just trying to live their lives, and those people told them Blacks, Latinos, Women, Democrats were responsible for all the problems, and they started frothing at the mouth with anger. Now democracy and society and humanity as whole is threatened. All because these people wanted riches and/or power.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: yes what happened was wrong and awful, however back when being royalty mattered they started families a lot younger than 17, you could be dead of the plague in your early 20s.


So... you're saying it's not his fault that he forgot to check a calendar and realize that we're in a new millennium now, and that farking minors is generally frowned upon these days?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And somewhere in MI-6 007 gets a green light from Her Majesty.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How do you sweat in a can?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: And somewhere in MI-6 007 gets a green light from Her Majesty.


He should go like Edward IV and Richard III's brother who was drowned in a vat of sweet wine.  Except maybe not something as pleasant.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is there a precedent for a creep like this getting tossed from the royal family?

If not, I'd say they should do it with a catapult.
 
cawingcrow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anyone else wondering if underarm botox will come into play?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Well go check your medieval English law. Depending on where the crime was committed a as a prince He may have to marry her, declare her a witch or present her father with two horses, a barrel of Beer and a grey goose.

/ yes what happened was wrong and awful, however back when being royalty mattered they started families a lot younger than 17, you could be dead of the plague in your early 20s.


Yeah, I don't buy that BS that wanting younger women is a result of shorter lifespans. Ergo it is ingrained in us and as such absolves us.

I started doing the whole genealogy thing, and was actually shocked to find that as far back as the 1600s, my ancestors were marrying in their late 20s, and having children in their 40s. Not a teen bride or groom among them.

Truth is some dudes are just creeps, and that's their own fault for wanting a child they can dominate instead of an adult that is equal to them.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: UncleDirtNap: And somewhere in MI-6 007 gets a green light from Her Majesty.

He should go like Edward IV and Richard III's brother who was drowned in a vat of sweet wine.  Except maybe not something as pleasant.


Edward II had a red hot poker shoved up his ass, so there are some options.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
good luck, perv
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: That Ben Garrison. He's so obsessed about Epstein's friends - except for one.
[Fark user image image 425x326]


That's a lot of cum.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Well, it's not like he's going to have to pay anything personally. "The crown" will pick up the tab.


I very much doubt it. This is an extremely delicate matter for the crown especially in the queen's platinum jubilee year. I suspect he will be under extreme pressure to settle, rather than fight it. Either way, he will be cut off by the Firm and will be on his own. It has already been reported that the Queen has refused to pay his legal fees and that he had to sell his ski chalet in the Alps to pay his lawyers.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gooch: Good luck extraditing a royal to stand trial here; those inbreds are uber untouchable


Extradition for a civil suit? That's not a thing.
 
